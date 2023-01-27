ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell scores 26, No. 17 Gonzaga women top Pepperdine 67-49

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Brynn Maxwell, the nation’s leading 3-point shooter, made six straight behind the arc and scored a season-high 26 points to lead No. 17 Gonzaga to a 67-49 win over Pepperdine on Saturday, the Bulldogs’ 13th straight victory. Maxwell, who has made a 3 in every game...
Jones scores 16 as CSU Fullerton defeats Cal Poly 65-36

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Max Jones’ 16 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Cal Poly 65-36 on Saturday. Jones added five rebounds for the Titans (12-11, 6-5 Big West Conference). Jalen Harris scored 13 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.
