CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Friday, with contracts that track high-protein supplies rising on concerns over a cold snap damaging crops in the U.S. Plains. * But the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts eased after notching their biggest weekly gain in four weeks. * South Korea's Major Feedmill Group purchased about 68,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, thought likely to be sourced from Australia in a private deal. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 2-1/2 cents to settle at $7.50 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 4-1/4 cents at $8.69 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat gained 2 cents to $9.20 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was up 1.1%, K.C. wheat was up 2.5% and MGEX wheat was up 0.8%. K.C. wheat has posted gains in three straight weeks and six of the last seven. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)

3 DAYS AGO