Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn up as Argentina drought worries persist
HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn rose on Monday on concern that drought-damaged crops in Argentina were facing more dry weather. Wheat rose as a cold snap in U.S. grain belts generated concern about possible crop damage, while potential escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war also underpinned prices.
Agriculture Online
Indian wheat prices drop after Modi releases grain for flour millers
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in India, the world's biggest consumer of the grain after China, have dropped nearly 13% from record highs since the government offer last week of 3 million tonnes to bulk consumers such as flour millers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Wednesday...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures weak, corn firm, wheat mixed ahead of weekend
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday on expectations that recent rains in Argentina boosted crop potential from that key South American exporter, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging on position squaring after...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine 2023/24 grain crop likely to fall to 35-40 mln T - producer
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest is likely to fall to 35 to 40 million tonnes in 2023, including 12-15 million tonnes of wheat and 15-17 million tonnes of corn, a senior analyst and producer said on Monday. Alex Lissitsa, CEO of the IMC agriculture company and the...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures climb on prospects of production slump
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were firmer in Asian trading on Monday on worries over a sharp reduction in production in drought-hit Argentina despite some relief from recent rains, with strong U.S. exports this month also providing support. Wheat futures also rose as a cold snap in the...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 30.8% so far in 2022/23, ministry says
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 26.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 37.9 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included about 9.4 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures end mixed
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Friday, with contracts that track high-protein supplies rising on concerns over a cold snap damaging crops in the U.S. Plains. * But the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts eased after notching their biggest weekly gain in four weeks. * South Korea's Major Feedmill Group purchased about 68,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, thought likely to be sourced from Australia in a private deal. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 2-1/2 cents to settle at $7.50 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 4-1/4 cents at $8.69 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat gained 2 cents to $9.20 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was up 1.1%, K.C. wheat was up 2.5% and MGEX wheat was up 0.8%. K.C. wheat has posted gains in three straight weeks and six of the last seven. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans fall on selling by investment funds
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Friday on a round of fund selling ahead of the weekend as prospects for harvest in Argentina improved. * Weakness in the crude oil market added pressure to soy futures. * Recent rains have brought badly needed relief to much of Argentina's parched agricultural land, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled down 14 cents at $15.09-1/2 a bushel. * The contract fell below a key technical support line at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT March soymeal futures were down $3.60 at $473.50 a ton and CBOT March soyoil lost 0.17 cent to 60.62 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures gained 0.2% and soymeal futures were up 2.1%. * Soyoil futures were down 2.2% this week, their fifth straight weekly loss. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Diane Craft)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures drop on plentiful supplies, live cattle steady to weak
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures eased on Friday, with ample supplies weighing on prices due to a heavy pace of slaughter this year. Live cattle futures were steady to weak in range-bound trade, with light activity in the cash market hanging over prices. February lean hog futures...
Agriculture Online
John Deere announces grain sensing option for S700 series combines
John Deere is now offering HarvestLab 3000 Grain Sensing for S700 series combines from 2018 or newer. The grain sensing option will continuously measure and monitor protein, starch and oil values in wheat, barley, or canola as the combine is harvesting. As the combine moves through the field, a motor-driven auger pushes grain in front of the HarvestLab’s near-infrared sensor. Combined with Deere’s StarFire receiver, site-specific data will appear on the display and be sent to the John Deere Operations Center platform.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Indonesia 2023 coal exports forecast above 500 mln tonnes -minister
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes of coal this year and sees exports of 518 million tonnes, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on Monday. That would be higher than Indonesia's 2022 coal production of 687 million tonnes and exports of 494...
Agriculture Online
Brazil soybean harvest slowed by recent rains
Much anticipated rainfall returned to portions of Argentina in the fourth week of January, week-ending Jan. 28. However, not all areas received beneficial rainfall. Areas northwest of Buenos Aires saw the most substantial rainfall. In fact, this was one of the wettest final weeks of January in 30+ years for the Salta province, according to data from WeatherTrends360. More rainfall will be needed to reverse the current drought trends as Argentina struggles with one of the worst droughts in decades.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans steady at midday | Monday, January 30, 2023
Soybeans are up 21¢ at midday while corn is down less than a penny. Nick Repke with Kluis Commodity Advisors says in addition to the rains in Argentina not being sufficient to save the drought-stricken soybeans, Chinese New Year is over and as the nation gets back to work, it is expected there will be interest in U.S. soybeans.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine 2023 corn area could fall by up to 35%
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The area sown to corn in Ukraine could fall by 30% to 35% in 2023 because of a shortage of money for farmers and electricity blackouts, Ukrainian agriculture producers union said on Monday. Russia invaded Ukraine in late February last year and swathes of land...
Agriculture Online
FOCUS-From ashes to fly larvae, new ideas aim to revive farm soil
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 30 (Reuters) - As extreme weather and human activity degrade the world's arable land, scientists and developers are looking at new and largely unproven methods to save soil for agriculture. One company is injecting liquid clay into California desert to trap moisture and help fruit to grow,...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam January rice exports down 20.9% yr/yr - statistics office
HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam exported 400,000 tonnes of rice in January, down 20.9% from a year earlier, government data released on Sunday showed. Rice export revenue in the month fell 17.4% to $203 million, the General Statistics Office said in a report. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Agriculture Online
FBN to sell Greeneye precision spraying retrofit kit
Farmers Business Network (FBN) announced it is entering a collaboration agreement with Greeneye Technology, a company developing artificial intelligence-driven spraying technology. This technology can potentially offer farmers cost savings of more than 60% during spraying. This collaboration was started to help farmers reduce weed control costs and drive profitability by...
Comments / 0