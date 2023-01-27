Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska
Marine sanctuaries are home to iconic Alaska wildlife, but like the rest of the state’s coastline, they’re also besieged by litter and pollution. There’s an effort underway to combat this by teaching students about marine conservation. Scientists and teachers say it’s having success and would like to see it expand. In the Ocean Guardian School […] The post School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ktoo.org
After pandemic closures and staff shortages, swim lessons are back in Juneau
Swim lessons are in high demand as Juneau faces a shortage of lifeguards and instructors. The city’s parks and recreation department opened registration for a parent and toddler class on Friday. The 10 spots were claimed within minutes, according to the city’s aquatics manager, Terra Patterson. She said...
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – January 29, 2023
We are almost two weeks into the legislative session. Everyone in Juneau is settling in to what is sure to be a weird session. With a Republican governor, bipartisan Senate majority, and a Republican controlled House thanks to the four members of the Bush Caucus, things are sure to get interesting the next few months. The deadline to file for the seven Anchorage Assembly seats was on Friday, though the withdrawal deadline is Tuesday at 5 pm. Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) introduced his carbon bill, which he hopes will bring new revenues to the state. And some more politicos are on the move.
ktoo.org
Juneau Assembly outlines state and federal funding priorities
The Juneau Assembly is asking state and federal legislators for help funding a range of local projects this year. Assembly members discussed a draft list of legislative priorities at a committee meeting last Thursday. That list will go to the full assembly Monday and then on to state and federal representatives.
ktoo.org
Gov. Dunleavy announces PFD education raffle winners
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the winners of the fourth annual education raffle on Wednesday from Harborview Elementary School in Juneau. Alaskans enter the raffle by donating part of their permanent fund dividend. Half of the donated money goes directly to schools in the form of grants. A quarter goes into an education endowment fund.
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: The State Office Building and micro nuclear reactors
When I’m walking to the Capitol, I take a shortcut through the State Office Building, a large stained concrete monstrosity that’s dug into the side of the hill containing a large chunk of Juneau’s downtown. You take the elevator eight floors up, walk down a hallway, and eventually, you’re at the street. From there, it’s a short jaunt to the Capitol, wherein lies my business – committee meetings, candidate profiles, free coffee.
kinyradio.com
Juneau man arrested and charged for possession of pills believed to be fentanyl
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Jan. 19, members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs (SEACAD) task force, located a suspicious parcel being shipped to Juneau in the mail. A search warrant was obtained for the package and inside were 86 grams of methamphetamine and 1,000 pills, believed to contain fentanyl. The pills were round, blue, and imprinted with the markings M/30.
kinyradio.com
Juneau Police Department responds to domestic violence assault
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday, Jan. 29th, at about 12:02 a.m., the Juneau Police Department received a 911 call from a 46-year-old female, stating she needed help at her residence in the 9000 block of Rosedale Street. The female told police that she had been in an argument with...
Comments / 0