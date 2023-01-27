We are almost two weeks into the legislative session. Everyone in Juneau is settling in to what is sure to be a weird session. With a Republican governor, bipartisan Senate majority, and a Republican controlled House thanks to the four members of the Bush Caucus, things are sure to get interesting the next few months. The deadline to file for the seven Anchorage Assembly seats was on Friday, though the withdrawal deadline is Tuesday at 5 pm. Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) introduced his carbon bill, which he hopes will bring new revenues to the state. And some more politicos are on the move.

