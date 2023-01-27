ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Immerses Herself In Nothing But Purple Water For Dreamy New ‘Lavender Haze’ Video: Watch

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKBDf_0kSyWPsw00
Image Credit: Danny Payne/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift is busy rehearsing for her upcoming tour, but she’s still making sure to keep the content coming! At midnight on Jan. 27, she released the third music video from the Midnights album, which came out in October. The video was for the album’s opening track, “Lavender Haze,” and told the love story as sung by Taylor in the poppy song.

The video begins with Taylor laying in bed next to a hunky boyfriend. As she wakes and dances around in a t shirt and underwear, she conjures a cloud of purple haze around the 1970s style bedroom — complete with retro turntable and bedside flip clock. She then crawls through a living room covered in lavender flowers to step through a tube tv into….a galaxy of fish. And while it seems trippy, that’s because it’s meant to be — remember, we’re in a lavender haze.

The video’s most striking imagery, and one that may speak most to fans of Taylor’s striking style, is of the singer immersed in purple water — hair slicked back, lips deeply purple, and clothing-free body surrounded by lavender petals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qx8fd_0kSyWPsw00
Taylor Swift performing in 2018. (Danny Payne/Shutterstock)

“Lavender Haze” is one of the many love songs for Joe Alwyn on Midnights. The album is a look back at some of the many sleepless nights throughout Taylor’s life, and some of those sleepless nights were inspired by falling in love with her current beau, who she’s been dating since 2016. Before Midnights came out, Taylor revealed that she heard the term “lavender haze” on an episode of Mad Men and was inspired to use it in a song.

“Lavender Haze” refers to the period when you’re falling deeply in love with someone. Taylor sings about what she went through with Joe when they first got together, which was during a time when she was receiving a lot of criticism in the public eye. “I’ve been under scrutiny, you handle it beautifully, all this s*** is new to me,” she sings in the first verse. In the chorus, Taylor sings about wanting to stay in the “lavender haze” period for as long as possible. In the second verse, she goes back to the idea that Joe was never fazed by what the public was saying about her. “I find it dizzying, they’re bringing up my history, but you weren’t even listening,” she croons.

Taylor previously released videos for two other Midnights tracks, “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled,” but it’s been three months of waiting for this next installment to come out. Meanwhile, she’ll be hitting the road for her Eras tour at the end of March, and has been hard at work rehearsing for the show.

When Taylor celebrated her 33rd birthday in December, she also teased that she was spending the day in the studio with her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff. While she didn’t specify what project she was working on, fans are anxiously waiting the release of four more re-recorded albums from Taylor. In the “Bejeweled” music video, she dropped several hints that Speak Now would be the next re-recorded album to drop, but Taylor has not confirmed a release date at this time.

Comments / 12

Related
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"

If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport

Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch

Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
288K+
Followers
26K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy