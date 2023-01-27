Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley African American Museum to host annual banquet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is Black History Month, which is the perfect time to honor individuals who have made contributions to our community. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is preparing for its annual appreciation banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station. The...
kwhi.com
LONGTIME FORMER BRENHAM ISD TEACHER, COUNTY COMMISSIONER PASSES AWAY
An Army veteran, former Washington County Commissioner and long-time Brenham ISD teacher has passed away. Paul Ray Pipes died early Wednesday morning at the age of 94. Pipes was born on October 1, 1928 in Truscott, Texas. After high school, he served in the United States Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Health Hub opens family care clinic in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - New healthcare opportunities have made their way to Grimes County. Texas A&M Health Hub opened its first Family Care Clinic on Saturday in Navasota. The clinic features amenities like a procedure room, an ultrasound room, nine exam rooms and more. Family care, pediatric care, and obstetric...
KBTX.com
Branch Elementary Assistant Principal awarded ‘AP of the Year’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan ISD Assistant Principal is being honored for the hard work and dedication she puts in every day. Julie Brenner was surprised with the Region 6 Assistant Principal of the Year Award by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association. It’s a special recognition given to only one Region 6 AP each year.
kagstv.com
Navasota ISD student facing expulsion for picture with firearm on Navasota Jr. High grounds
Navasota ISD have confirmed in a press release that the picture was taken at Navasota Jr. High, but were not able to confirm the time that the picture was taken.
KBTX.com
No injuries after maintenance shed fire in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning in the 2500 block of Central Park Lane in College Station. Firefighters say the flames were contained inside of a maintenance shed near an apartment complex, according to the College Station Fire Department. The fire is under...
KBTX.com
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Milam county. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put into place for Lee County. Both of these essentially mean that freezing rain is possible as the latest cold front brings temperatures to the steady 30s for the next 48 hours or more. Warm temperatures higher up in the atmosphere, and freezing temperatures at the surface could lead to minor ice accumulation, particularly on elevated roadways. Locally, most of the Brazos Valley will experience just cold rain. No other Brazos Valley counties are included in the watch at this time.
Emergency services discussed at meeting
Over 25 people were present at the Emergency Service District #1 meeting Jan. 23, 23 at the Falls Community Hospital Board Room with Wayne Young presiding. After discussing the options and pros/cons of the ambulatory services in Falls County, the group voted to offer a one-year contract to AMR insuring at least one ambulance in Falls County. It appears AMR is not interested in transports. It was understood that ESD #1 President Wayne Young would not sign the contract prior to meeting with ESD #2 and #3 who also met the same night at different locations. If in agreement, the cost will...
KBTX.com
18-wheeler engulfed in flames in Robertson County early Thursday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blackjack Volunteer Fire Department is investigating the cause of an 18-wheeler fire that happened early Thursday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., Blackjack Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Highway 6 in Robertson County between Hearne and Bryan, according to Robertson County Emergency Management. When they arrived at the scene the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
KBTX.com
Customers camp all night for chance at free smoothies for a year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People lined the block in 30 degree weather for the chance to win free smoothies for a year. As part of their grand opening on Friday, the first 50 customers at Tropical Smoothie Café will get a “VIP card” that grants them a year’s worth of free smoothies.
Navasota Examiner
NJH student banned from school following social media post
A Navasota Junior High Student has been banned from school property after a social media photo appears to show the student in possession of a firearm on campus. Navasota Independent School District released a press release Friday afternoon to notify the community of the incident. The press release stated NISD personnel were notified of a picture posted Wednesday night of a student in possession of a firearm. The photo was posted on the student’s social media account. NISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick said in the release, “We have reason to believe that we can prove from the picture that the student was on school property at Navasota Junior High when the picture was taken. We can not, at this time identify when the picture was taken. We did confirm the student was not present at school Wednesday.”
KWTX
Missing College Station teen believed to be in danger
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, Jan. 27, issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory on behalf of the College Station Police Department for 16-year-old Chaylie Giebas. The girl has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 26. She was...
kagstv.com
Aggie women's hoops travels to Vanderbilt on Sunday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to pick up another SEC win as it hits the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at noon inside Memorial Gym on Sunday. Last Time Out. The Aggies (6-12, 1-7 SEC) are fresh off their first...
Bryan College Station Eagle
16-year-old College Station girl found
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found. Authorities said they believed Giebas was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.
KBTX.com
Developer provides update on College Station Midtown City Center
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Progress continues on the development of College Station Midtown City Center. The mixed-use development was designed to provide the city of College Station with an urban identity and a central location. Once completed the district will feature miles of connected trails and greenspaces, complete with...
KBTX.com
Navasota student facing expulsion after social media post of a gun at school
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD banned a student from campus pending an expulsion hearing after a social media post showed the student armed while on campus. According to a statement released Friday, a teacher was notified of a picture posted to social media on Wednesday showing a student with a gun. The photo is believed to have been taken on the Navasota Jr. High campus.
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Body found in creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a body was found in a creek near Dartmouth Street, Friday morning. Around 10 a.m., authorities responded to the 1900 block of Dartmouth St. after they received a 911 call reporting a deceased person in Wolf Pen Creek. College Station Public...
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
Authorities: Body found in creek at Wolf Pen Creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A body has been found in the creek of Wolf Pen Creek, according to College Station PD. According to police, they received a 911 call around 10 a.m. on Friday with a report of a dead body in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street. The...
kagstv.com
A&M basketball holds off Vanderbilt to improve to 7-1 in SEC play
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Henry Coleman III scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV added 14 points apiece and Texas A&M blew a 13-point second-half lead Saturday night before rallying to beat Vanderbilt 72-66. Andersson Garcia made a layup to give Texas A&M a two-point lead with a minute to play before Taylor stole the ball, was fouled and hit two free throws to make it 70-66 with 43 seconds left.
