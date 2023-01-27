ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline became a winter wonderland today with the heavy snowfall not stopping anytime soon. Roads were slick and slippery making travel very dangerous. Many cars were see stuck on the side, and even middle, of the road. The snow total so far is four inches with more snow likely to add another inch. Winds have not been strong enough to cause whiteout conditions or drifting on the roads, but they are still blustery and harsh against skin.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO