Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Winterfest in Beloit is underway

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!. Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog...
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

23 News anchor Andy Gannon locally featured for milestone anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the last four decades, stateline residents have come to know Andy Gannon, the deep-voiced tv personality that’s covered everything from sports upsets, and political highlights to severe weather events and local happenings. Now, Gannon is being featured for his own legacy―40 years reporting local...
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin ice fisherman on ATV dies; Lake Waubesa in Dane County

DANE COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities early on Sunday, Jan. 29 recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa, just southeast of Madison. The Dane County sheriff's office said it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as...
DANE COUNTY, WI
100fmrockford.com

Galaxy Hair Studio reveals location of new downtown Rockford space

ROCKFORD — Galaxy Hair Studio has revealed the location of its new downtown salon and spa suites as it prepares to relocate it Roscoe shop. The studio’s owner, Michelle Waller, told the Rock River Current earlier this month that she was committed to moving to downtown, although it wouldn’t be in the space at 333 E. State St. where coming soon signs had hung for months.
ROCKFORD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning

Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS 58

5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
PEWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The...
BELOIT, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Heavy snowfall made for slippery roads and almost five inches of snow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline became a winter wonderland today with the heavy snowfall not stopping anytime soon. Roads were slick and slippery making travel very dangerous. Many cars were see stuck on the side, and even middle, of the road. The snow total so far is four inches with more snow likely to add another inch. Winds have not been strong enough to cause whiteout conditions or drifting on the roads, but they are still blustery and harsh against skin.
ROCKFORD, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Snow causes massive pile up, leaves dozens injured

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Dozens of people were injured in an 85 car pile up on Friday while driving on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, according to Wisconsin State Patrol. The injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the agency. Ken Bernier, owner of KB Towing and Recovery, was one of the...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened

BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
BELOIT, WI
