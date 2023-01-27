Read full article on original website
Locals Scramble To Test Drive Cars For Free Dozen Eggs in Illinois
An Illinois car dealership cracked the code to bring in customers to their business - by offering a dozen eggs with every test drive!. Remember when a carton of eggs was just .99 cents? I miss those days. Now, a dozen eggs is nearly $6. Some states, eggs are $18/dozen....
WIFR
Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
MyStateline.com
Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night
10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
Sharing Netflix Password With Other Rockford Peeps? That Ends in March.
So question...how many people have your Netflix password? Or is the Netflix password you have, one that's been handed down time and time again? Well brace yourself Rockford because Netflix is cracking down on this...soon. KCTV. Password sharing is a big thing, I mean a BIG THING. Fortune says 100...
WIFR
Winterfest in Beloit is underway
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!. Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog...
WIFR
23 News anchor Andy Gannon locally featured for milestone anniversary
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the last four decades, stateline residents have come to know Andy Gannon, the deep-voiced tv personality that’s covered everything from sports upsets, and political highlights to severe weather events and local happenings. Now, Gannon is being featured for his own legacy―40 years reporting local...
Rockford plow company keeps busy after heavy snowfall
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday’s mass amount of snow had plow trucks busy all throughout the stateline. “I mean, we been out all week, so it’s not been too bad this whole week,” said Chris Keinz, owner of Snow Problem Plow Company. “We’re getting an inch here, an inch there.” Keinz said that it all […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin ice fisherman on ATV dies; Lake Waubesa in Dane County
DANE COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities early on Sunday, Jan. 29 recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa, just southeast of Madison. The Dane County sheriff's office said it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as...
100fmrockford.com
Galaxy Hair Studio reveals location of new downtown Rockford space
ROCKFORD — Galaxy Hair Studio has revealed the location of its new downtown salon and spa suites as it prepares to relocate it Roscoe shop. The studio’s owner, Michelle Waller, told the Rock River Current earlier this month that she was committed to moving to downtown, although it wouldn’t be in the space at 333 E. State St. where coming soon signs had hung for months.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
‘Go Fund Me’ Set up For Rockford’s 15th & Chris After Devastating Fire
After a devastating fire destroyed Rockford's "15 & Chris" Burgers, on 15th Ave...The outpouring of love and community support has come in droves! Not only are Rockford folks a big fan of the food, but apparently LOVE Chris (James "Boogie" Purifoy) as well. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with mounting costs, after the fire.
MyStateline.com
Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning
Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford’s last locally owned camera store is for sale as owner Tom Brady plans to retire this spring
ROCKFORD — You shouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady knows your name the moment you walk into Camera Craft for a second time. He might even know what camera you shoot with and what new gear is on your mind. Brady, who has owned the camera store he...
CBS 58
5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WIFR
Heavy snowfall made for slippery roads and almost five inches of snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline became a winter wonderland today with the heavy snowfall not stopping anytime soon. Roads were slick and slippery making travel very dangerous. Many cars were see stuck on the side, and even middle, of the road. The snow total so far is four inches with more snow likely to add another inch. Winds have not been strong enough to cause whiteout conditions or drifting on the roads, but they are still blustery and harsh against skin.
spectrumnews1.com
Snow causes massive pile up, leaves dozens injured
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Dozens of people were injured in an 85 car pile up on Friday while driving on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, according to Wisconsin State Patrol. The injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the agency. Ken Bernier, owner of KB Towing and Recovery, was one of the...
Channel 3000
Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened
BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
