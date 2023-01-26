Vallow-Daybell asks for case to be dismissed due to lack of speedy trial

Murder defendant Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys filed a motion on Thursday asking to have her case dismissed due to a lack of a speedy trial.

In their motion, attorneys Jim Archibald and John Thomas noted that Vallow-Daybell has been in jail for 1,169 days without a trial.

According to Idaho Code, a speedy trial should be held within six months of the arraignment. Vallow-Daybell was arraigned on April 19, 2022.

Vallow-Daybell faces first degree murder charges in the deaths of her two children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7.

According to her lawyers, Vallow-Daybell’s criminal timeline is as follows: Feb. 20, 2020, she was arrested in Hawaii and later transferred to the Madison County Jail. On May 25, 2021, Vallow-Daybell was indicted by a grand jury on two murder charges involving her children. On Oct. 11, 2022, a first trial setting was scheduled on the indictment but postponed after the government asked for additional time. Jan. 9, 2023, a second trial setting on the indictment was held with the trial being scheduled for April 3, 2023.

“The first trial setting in this instant case was for October 11, 2022, since that was within six months of April 19, 2022,” wrote Archibald and Thomas. “The government then asked for more time, and the court granted the request and set trial for January 9, 2023. This violated her right to a speedy trial.”

Vallow-Daybell’s competency was also questioned by her attorneys last fall causing the court to temporarily halt the case from Oct. 6, 2022 to Nov. 15, 2022.

“A 40-day delay caused by the competency review still doesn’t justify a trial setting three years after her arrest and almost one year after her arraignment,” they wrote. “The government still has an obligation to bring her to a speedy trial which complies with the constitutions and the Idaho Code.”

The attorneys also complained that Vallow-Daybell’s rights “including her right to be presumed innocent, and her right to a speedy trial have been ignored by the government.”

Vallow-Daybell has never waived her right to a speedy trial, the men wrote.

“She is prejudiced every day since she’s in jail and unable to post a bond. The court has repeatedly reminded the government that it will respect her constitutional right to a speedy trial.”

Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce recently expressed concern about the amount of time Vallow-Daybell has spent in jail. During a hearing held last week, Boyce said he felt that delaying Vallow-Daybell’s trial another year would infringe upon her rights.

Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys wrote that the government has not upheld her constitutional rights.

“This case should be dismissed,” wrote Archibald and Thomas.

Attorneys for the parties plan to meet with Boyce on Feb. 9 at 9:30 a.m., at the Fremont County Courthouse to discuss Vallow-Daybell’s recent motion.