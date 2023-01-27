MANCHESTER, NH — Ava Plage scored seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, to lift Derryfield past Manchester West, 38-34, Friday night at Quinn Gymnasium. Plage, who hit five of six free throws down the stretch, finished with 10 points, to go with three assists and a pair of steals. Tia Ferdinando had a team-high 11 points for the Cougars, who have won four of their last five games to improve to 6-4 on the year.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO