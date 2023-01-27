Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Trinity squanders lead, falls to Londonderry, 7-6, in overtime
HOOKSETT, NH — If Trinity High is able to qualify for the Division 1 State Hockey Tournament, it might be able to look back at Saturday night stunning 7-6 loss to Londonderry High as a learning experience. But if the Pioneers fall just short, players and coaches will probably spend the off-season reliving a disastrous three-minute stretch of the third period.
manchesterinklink.com
Plage, Derryfield pull away from West, 38-34
MANCHESTER, NH — Ava Plage scored seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, to lift Derryfield past Manchester West, 38-34, Friday night at Quinn Gymnasium. Plage, who hit five of six free throws down the stretch, finished with 10 points, to go with three assists and a pair of steals. Tia Ferdinando had a team-high 11 points for the Cougars, who have won four of their last five games to improve to 6-4 on the year.
homenewshere.com
Simply Heartbreaking: Three-sport captain Victoria Catanzano sees her athletic career come to an end after third ACL tear
TEWKSBURY – In the history of Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletics, there hasn’t been too many student-athletes who served as a team captain for three different sports, totaling four seasons in all. There also hasn’t been too many athletes who left the school with 12 varsity letters, spending four seasons each with three different sports.
manchesterinklink.com
Feb. 5: Peter Fleming Memorial Ski Race at McIntyre aims to raise $20K in support of Special Olympics athletes
MANCHESTER, NH –The Manchester Special Olympics Ski & Snowboard Team is hosting the inaugural Peter J. Fleming Memorial Ski Race on Feb. 5 at McIntyre Ski Area!. Special Olympics New Hampshire downhill skiers and snowboarders are invited to participate in the event, organized in memory of Peter Fleming, who was a Special Olympics icon and for 40 years served his community as a leader, friend and skilled athlete. Peter died in April 2020 from an aggressive brain tumor. He left behind his loving family and countless friends who felt fortunate to have known him.
NECN
An Eastie ‘Pub' With Great Grub, From Pizza to Pasta to Steak Tips
It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
Can you see it? New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain makes return in ice form
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain is back -- in the form of ice. A volunteer at the Mount Washington Observatory was looking through the mountain’s weather cams when he spotted the unmistakable profile in a rime of ice atop the highest peak in New England.
thelocalne.ws
Woman found after search in two towns
HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search Sunday. The dispatcher radioed around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police first checked...
WMUR.com
Manchester Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester Police were searching for a missing 9-year-old boy Friday evening. Isaiah Shepherd was last seen in the area of Megan Drive wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, black pants and red Puma shoes. Police did not say when the boy was last seen. Isaiah is...
manchesterinklink.com
Logan Clegg murder trial set for July
CONCORD, NH – Logan Clegg, charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Djeswende and Stephen Reid, of Concord, will be tried in July, a Merrimack County Superior Court judge ruled Monday. Clegg was in court to be arraigned on eight charges, including two counts of second-degree murder...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Male shot and killed in Methuen early Sunday morning, DA says
METHUEN, Mass. — A male was shot and killed in Methuen early Sunday morning, the district attorney said. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Haverhill Street in Methuen around 2:06 a.m. Sunday, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement. Minutes later,...
whdh.com
NH man facing murder charge after fatal Manchester shooting
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old New Hampshire man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of gunshots on Old Granite Street around 12:45 a.m. found Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester...
NHPR
3 New Hampshire chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Chefs from Portsmouth, Exeter and Jackson earned spots as semifinalists in the James Beard Awards, a competition that’s known in some circles as “the Oscars of the food industry.”. David Vargas, the chef and owner behind the Portsmouth Mexican restaurant Vida Cantina, is nominated for the national title...
nhbr.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
WPFO
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
WCAX
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93
BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
Liberty Mutual Workers Leaving Dover, New Hampshire, but Tax Payments Continue
🔴 The move of 1,225 Liberty Mutual workers from Dover to Portsmouth will take most of 2023. 🔴Payments will continue from the city's biggest tax payer. 🔴Margaret Joyce, President of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, hopes that the company will continue to have a presence in the city.
Rollover crash with serious injuries causing lengthy delays on I-495 in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A rollover crash with serious injuries is causing lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a vehicle flipped on its roof in the grassy median.
macaronikid.com
Just 4 Ingredients In This Easy Orange Chicken Recipe
All parents need a shortcut in the kitchen on some nights right? This easy orange chicken recipe is one of my favorites on those nights I don't have a lot of time, so I need to share it with y'all!. I only need four ingredients and 20 minutes to get...
