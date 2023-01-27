Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Three BYU Basketball Players Unavailable For Game Against Saint Mary’s
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball will be short-handed tonight against No. 22 Saint Mary’s as the team announced that Jaxson Robinson, Noah Waterman, and Atiki Ally Atiki are being held out due to a violation of team rules. Freshman Richie Saunders will get his second career start in...
KSLTV
Central Utah family urges drivers to slow down after truck hit their brother
SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A central Utah family is sharing more about how their brother died in a crash, and they’re asking other drivers to slow down and pay attention at night and during winter weather. Dwight Davis, 43, of Salina, was killed Friday night. The situation began...
890kdxu.com
UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!
Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
KSLTV
Driver allegedly brandishes gun in road rage incident
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A driver was taken into custody after reckless driving and allegedly brandishing a gun at another driver on U.S. Highway 6 Monday. According to Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:40 a.m. troopers responded to a reckless driving incident on U.S. 6. It was reported that...
Aviation International News
Below Freezing and Snowing at Time of Phenom 300 Fatal Crash
According to the NTSB’s preliminary report released today, it was below freezing and snow was falling when an Embraer Phenom 300 crashed while taking off from Utah's Provo Municipal Airport at 11:35 a.m. on January 2. The pilot was killed and the three passengers were injured. The light twinjet was on a planned Part 91 personal flight to Chino, California.
Man arrested after SWAT stand off in Heber City
A 46 year-old man was booked into the Wasatch County Jail after a domestic violence call escalated to a SWAT standoff early Sunday morning.
