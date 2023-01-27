Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 26, 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Aaliyah Guyton scored 21 points and Denali Craig-Edwards added 15 as Peoria High beat visiting Normal Community, 56-35, in a battle of state-ranked girls basketball teams.
The win gives Peoria High the inside track to a fourth straight Big 12 Conference title with three games left to play in the league race.
Other girls basketball winners Thursday included Richwoods, Limestone, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Fieldcrest, Eureka, and LeRoy.
Dunlap won a quadrangular swim meet at Notre Dame that included Manual and Peoria High.
Enjoy the highlights.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.
Comments / 0