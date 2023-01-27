ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 26, 2023

By Kurt Pegler
 3 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Aaliyah Guyton scored 21 points and Denali Craig-Edwards added 15 as Peoria High beat visiting Normal Community, 56-35, in a battle of state-ranked girls basketball teams.

The win gives Peoria High the inside track to a fourth straight Big 12 Conference title with three games left to play in the league race.

Other girls basketball winners Thursday included Richwoods, Limestone, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Fieldcrest, Eureka, and LeRoy.

Dunlap won a quadrangular swim meet at Notre Dame that included Manual and Peoria High.

Enjoy the highlights.

