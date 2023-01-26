ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outlook Online

Oregon law enforcement leaders, elected officials react to police beating in Memphis

Following the Friday, Jan. 27, release of a video showing Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols, law enforcement officials throughout Oregon reacted. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released a statement the same day the video was released. "The actions of these Memphis Police officers is shocking and unconscionable,” Lovell said. “I want to send my prayers and support to the family of Tyre Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outlook Online

UPDATE: Severe weather shelters remain open Sunday night

With cold weather continuing, emergency warming shelters will remain open through the night of Sunday, Jan. 29 in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. TriMet is providing free transportation to the shelters. Multnomah County announced that five shelters would be open starting Sunday night at 8 p.m., one more than Saturday...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Outlook Online

Gresham officers join statement condemning 'violent, vicious, cowardly attack'

The Gresham Police Officers Association co-signed a statement on the fatal police beating in Memphis which sparked national outrage and horror after the Friday, Jan. 27, release of the video showing the incident. Tyre Nichols was beaten by five officers, who were all fired and face charges, including second-degree murder....
GRESHAM, OR
Outlook Online

Multnomah County DA launches STEP Court for some Measure 11 crimes

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt has unveiled a Strategic Treatment and Engagement Program — known as STEP — which combines treatment for drugs and mental health for offenders facing Measure 11 crimes. Instead of giving violent offenders lengthy prison sentences, eligible candidates are going to multiple court...

Comments / 0

Community Policy