Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic expected to open Monday
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic is expected to open Monday, Jan. 30. This comes after the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license for Acadia Health to operate the treatment clinic Thursday. According to the Acadia Health website, the treatment clinic...
KOMO News
Dozens protest opening of opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of people in Lynnwood protested Sunday against a new opioid treatment center opening in their city, claiming they never had a say before the state signed off on the license. But, the health care operator insists it will be transparent about security and how it operates.
Gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree under investigation
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a gastrointestinal illness outbreak associated with Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree, the agency announced Thursday. As of Tuesday, 10 people from three separate meal parties have come down with the illness. The parties visited the restaurant on Jan. 15 and 16. No employees have become ill.
Opioid center protesters admit they lost the war
A few dozen protesters fighting against the location of a new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood admit they lost the war over the site, but will continue to fight for children’s safety and transparency of the process. “The point of today’s protest is to focus on what we can...
Tri-City Herald
Outbreak that sickened 10 diners forces Washington restaurant to close, officials say
A Washington restaurant was shut down after 10 diners reported falling ill, health officials said. The people reported getting a gastrointestinal illness after dining at the Tamarind Tree, Public Health — Seattle & King County said in a Thursday, Jan. 26, news release. The diners ate at the Vietnamese...
newsnationnow.com
Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official
SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
27 yr Seattle Man Breaks Into Home And Takes Fully-Clothed Bath
A 27-year-old allegedly broke through a window and entered a woman's home in Seattle Washington on January 27th. He then took a bath with his clothes on before being arrested. A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.
G.H. Pasta to Replace Best of Hands Barrelhouse
Fresh-made pasta eatery is from General Harvest Restaurants.
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Police Department Launches Safe Place Initiative
Tacoma Police Department announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As part of ongoing efforts to respond to, investigate and address hate crimes, the Tacoma Police Department has joined more than 275 other law enforcement agencies to launch a Safe Place Initiative. “Tacoma is a compassionate and welcoming city, and the Safe...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm
While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 'Tips for living with coyotes'
Coyotes (Canis latrans) are present across nearly all of Washington state, from the shrubsteppe to the alpine, as well as urban and suburban areas. They are common in many larger, wooded green spaces and parks within cities including Seattle. You may hear coyotes more frequently than you see them, especially...
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Who Suffered Coma in Costa Rica Could Be Flown to U.S. This Weekend
Michelle Mackey, a Chehalis resident and owner of the Rise & Grind coffee stand in Ashford, remains in Costa Rica but has now been transferred to a public hospital, San Juan de Dios, in San José. While she is still lightly sedated, her condition continues to improve and she...
The Suburban Times
A night of heartache and hope
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Last night (and this morning), I was out in the field as part of our annual Point in Time (PIT) count of chronically homeless residents. Each year, our Human Services team leads a community effort to conduct this “Count” to meet a Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement. It is a big effort.
KCRHA proposes $11.5 billion plan to end homelessness in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) released a draft plan that calls for $25.5 billion over five years to end homeless in King County. They are asking for feedback on the draft, which the public can provide by going to this link. Initially, $8...
q13fox.com
Resource fair in Tacoma connects people experiencing homelessness to services
TACOMA, Wash. - Project Homeless Connect gathered 24 essential service programs to host a resource fair in Tacoma on Friday. The fair offered connections to housing, medical care, job opportunities, legal support, laundry services, insurance enrollment, veterans affairs, and more. Project Homeless Connect, through Associated Ministries, has hosted the fair since 2018.
Seattle church reflects on Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis
SEATTLE — Many around the country are still hurting from Tyre Nichols' death, including one of the oldest African American Baptist churches in Seattle. Mount Zion Baptist Church spent some of its Sunday service reflecting on the loss of Nichols. Sunday service at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seattle's...
Seattle Morgue Struggling to Accommodate Glut of Fentanyl Deaths: Official
As it scrambles to address a rapid rise in fentanyl overdose deaths, Washington state’s largest county by population is “struggling” to make space for all the bodies piling up in its morgue, an official said last week. “The Medical Examiner’s Office is now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb,” Dr. Faisal Khan, the public health director for Seattle and King County, explained in a recent Board of Health meeting, according to conservative-talk radio station KTTH. “Obviously, they have finite space in the coolers they use and that space is now being exceeded on a regular basis.” In 2022, King County recorded an average of 57 deaths a month from fentanyl overdoses, according to publicly available data. “When the final review of fatal overdoses is completed in the upcoming weeks, I fear that 2022 will set another heartbreaking record for fatal overdoses in King County,” Khan continued. “It will more than double the number of lives lost compared to just three years ago in 2019.” In January, the county had already noted 31 overdose deaths as of Monday—more than one a day.Read it at KTTH
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
Seattle morgue running out of room for fatal fentanyl victims
Seattle’s morgue is running out of room for bodies, which are piling up from fatal fentanyl overdoses, according to reports. Space issues have become so acute at the Seattle-King County morgue in Washington state that local officials are considering keeping bodies on gurneys and partnering with local funeral homes for storage as emergency stop-gap measures. “A key indication of just how bad things are … the medical examiner’s office is now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb,” Seattle-King County Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said at a Board of Health meeting last...
Comments / 5