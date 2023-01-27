Read full article on original website
Meet the Mid-Penn’s top football players who have yet to make their college picks heading into signing day
Another big day looms for Mid-Penn high school football players as Wednesday marks another signing day. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Bishop McDevitt girls hoops drop nonconference showdown to Imhotep Charter 43-40
Bishop McDevitt gave Imhotep Charter a run for their money, but the Crusaders ultimately dropped a hard-fought 43-40 decision in nonconference action Monday. Sophia Formica’s 11-point outing paced the Crusaders offensively. Teammates Olivia Grella and Kamya Jenkins each netted 9 points. For the Panthers, Sabria Mann and Geren Hawthorne...
Sienna Manns, Alexa Holcomb lead Cumberland Valley’s shorthanded win at Central Dauphin
That outright Commonwealth Division title will have to wait for Central Dauphin. Although shorthanded in multiple ways, Cumberland Valley put all of its remaining talent and guts on the court Monday and outlasted the Rams 27-26 in a wild girls basketball rivalry.
Steel-High boys hoops clip Camp Hill in an MPC Capital Division game behind Alex Erby’s 21 points
The Steel-High boys basketball team defeated Camp Hill, 58-49, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Saturday afternoon. Alex Erby led the Rollers attack, scoring 21 pints, grabbing 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. Kam Chisholm added 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for Steel-High, who moves to 6-10 overall and 4-7 in the Capital.
Big first half powers Line Mountain girls basketball to 61-24 win against Halifax
Line Mountain jumped out to a decisive first-half lead and never looked back en route to a 61-24 victory over Halifax Monday. The Eagles led 36-14 by the intermission and didn’t allow the Wildcats to claw back into contention. Brooke Barwick sparked the Eagles with 12 points, including 8...
Nolan Gilbert’s scoring, late run carry Cumberland Valley past Central Dauphin
It appears that Cumberland Valley’s boys basketball team’s two-game losing streak was merely a blip on the radar. The Eagles picked up a big divisional win on Monday night at home at the Eagle dome, using a big run at the end of the contest to top Central Dauphin 44-31 on Monday night.
