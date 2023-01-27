Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
MLive.com
Hot hand of senior guard sparks Ottawa Hills boys hoops surge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After an up-and-down start to the 2022-23 boy basketball season, few teams in West Michigan are playing as well as Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills over the past two weeks, and a big part of the Bengals’ success is Quadir Hatchett. Ottawa Hills has won...
Flint-area basketball highlights: Hamady boys score 113 points; Corunna’s Brevin Boilore makes nine 3s
FLINT – There was an explosion at Hamady High School Friday night. It was courtesy of the Hawks’ offense. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Well-traveled Renaissance runs past East Grand Rapids in girls hoops top-10 showdown
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Detroit Renaissance girls basketball team wasn’t about to let a few inches of snow or sub-freezing temperatures keep them from playing Saturday’s showdown at East Grand Rapids. And from the opening tip, the top-ranked and undefeated Phoenix looked comfortable playing 150...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 27
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. If there are scores missing, please report them to gwickliffe@mlive.com.
MLive.com
Vote for the Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-28)
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week poll continues with 12 student-athletes nominated for the fan poll for the week of Jan. 23-28. Readers will be able to vote as many times as they’d like until 9 a.m on Friday.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball highlights: Balanced scoring keeps Huron boys undefeated
ANN ARBOR – It took a total-team effort for Ann Arbor Huron to hold off upset-minded Ypsilanti Lincoln on Friday. The River Rats used a balanced scoring attack to fend off Lincoln, claiming a 54-46 win to remain undefeated on the season.
MLive.com
Defense sparks Grand Blanc’s late comeback in boys hoops win over Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS - R.J. Taylor doesn’t have to score to have an impact on his team. The Grand Blanc senior struggled offensively, but his steal with 1:02 left in the game led to the game-winning bucket as the Bobcats rallied to beat Rockford 53-50 on Saturday night in the 2K23 Showcase at Aquinas College.
MLive.com
Gabriel Richard girls basketball gets payback and gives Farmington Hills Mercy its first loss
FARMINGTON HILLS -- Charlotte Miller had been waiting a long time for the locker room celebration she experienced on Friday night. After all, Miller and her teammates on the Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard girls basketball team had never known what it felt like to beat Farmington Hills Mercy.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s the Basketball Gods’: Watch Michigan HC Juwan Howard’s Full Postgame Presser
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with media, including NSN’s Brandon Walker, following his team’s 83-61 loss at Penn State Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Penn State went 13-30 from beyond the arc, and Howard understands that it just wasn’t his day. ”When they made those two 3s with...
MLive.com
Late run lifts Northview past Grand Rapids Christian in boys hoops showdown
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Northview’s Brady Swartz wasn’t sulking after Grand Rapids Christian’s Carter Goodyke blew by him for a bucket and a foul that gave the Eagles a 48-47 lead late in Friday’s boys basketball showdown. Rather than worry about the previous possession, Swartz...
MLive.com
Standish-Sterling using unmatched intensity level in quest for repeat crown
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI – Nothing was more fierce last season than a Standish-Sterling vs. Carrollton boys basketball game. But now Matt Koin sees that kind of spunk every day.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Suffers Humiliating 5-4 Loss Against No. 7 Michigan
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (18-9-1 overall, 8-9-1 Big Ten) lost 5-4 to No. 7 Michigan (16-9-1 overall, 8-8-0 Big Ten) Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Despite being up 3-0 and eventually 4-2, the Nittany Lions conceded three unanswered goals in the third period to fall 5-4, suffering their first official series loss of the 2022-23 season.
Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement
Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned. Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the ...
Tyrone Wheatley hired as Wayne State head coach
Former Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley is back in the college coaching ranks. The post Tyrone Wheatley hired as Wayne State head coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit restaurants and chefs nominated for coveted James Beard awards
(FOX 2) - Nominations for one of the most prestigious awards in food creation world have been announced. Several restaurants and chefs out of Michigan made the cut. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists for the coveted James Beard Awards were announced in late January. A single chef from...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
Abandoned Eastown Theatre – From Motion Pictures to Drug Deals: Detroit, Michigan 1931-2015
When someone mentions a former Detroit rock palace, the first place that may come to mind for the old-timers would be the Grande Ballroom. But there was a place on the east end of Detroit that became notorious – not just for great rock bands – but for an out-of-control drug haven.
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
Arab American News
WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station
SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
Comments / 0