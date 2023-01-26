Read full article on original website
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
WFAA
Sports Special with Joe Trahan
North Texas sports news, stories and highlights. Hosted by Joe Trahan.
Event celebrating Dallas' Braniff Airways a must for fashion & flying buffs
Dallas' original hometown airline is having a moment: Braniff International will celebrate its 95th anniversary with an event that promises to be a must for fashion and airline buffs alike.Called The Braniff Style Tour & Fashion Show, it'll take place on March 11 at the Alexander Mansion, with David Preziosi, Braniff Airways Foundation Board Member and Executive Director of Texas Historical Foundation, presenting a program on what a release calls one of the most revolutionary airlines in history. The event will include lunch and a mini fashion show featuring Braniff’s epochal flight attendant uniforms created by haute couture fashion designers Emilio...
dallasexpress.com
Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth
The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in Dallas
I have recently looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Dallas. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at buffets. With rising prices and smaller servings - known as "shrinkflation," buffets can offer great value for families and people on budgets.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Uncle Willie’s Pies Getting Brick-and-Mortar to Share Desserts
This Southern-style bakery has served the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex since 1996.
dallasexpress.com
Skating Legend Wants Skatepark Name Changed
Pro skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has submitted a request asking the city of Garland to rename its Boneyard Skate Park after the late local adaptive skateboarder Jon Comer. Comer grew up in south Garland, where he was hit by a car while riding his bike as a child and eventually had his foot amputated. He found skateboarding at the age of 12 and turned pro as an adaptive skateboarder, which allows participants to adjust their equipment due to physical disabilities, in 1997 at the age of 21.
Favorite Texas jeweler launches new Yellow Rose collection at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
There's big beads-and-bangles news coming from a tiny house set up on the west side of the Metroplex - at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.Popular Texas jeweler Kendra Scott has launched a new ranch-inspired capsule collection called (what else?) Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott that'll be sold across the rodeo circuit in major Texas cities this year. But before it saddles up and rides into Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, the collection has lassoed its big reveal in Cowtown.Visitors to the FWSSR will find the Kendra Scott tiny house pop-up shop on the Go Texas Plaza at the...
tourcounsel.com
Stonebriar Centre | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas
Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Centre is a large mall with more than 150 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market, Anthropologie, Cotton:On and Lucky Brand.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Clearfork | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas
The Shops at Clearfork, is the best shopping center, with the most outstanding stores in Fort Worth in the city. In addition, the place has an incredible and modern structure. Followed by this, you will be able to find good stores of different brands, with cheap prices and interesting offers.
tourcounsel.com
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
Saturday protest held in Dallas following video release of fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS — It was a call for healing and a cry for change. On Saturday afternoon, between 35 and 40 people protested at the Civic Garden in Downtown Dallas following the video release of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (Dallas...
SUV crashes through front of Dallas Italian restaurant
DALLAS — Multiple people were taken to a hospital last night after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed her SUV through the front of an Italian restaurant. The restaurant, Speranzo Italian Restaurant, posted surveillance video of the incident from two different angles, inside and outside, showing the SUV inexplicably barreling through the front of the restaurant, knocking over the wall, tables, and numerous people.
WFAA
After 30 years with the company, WFAA Chief Editor Brian Hardcastle signs off
Hardcastle started his career in TV news in 1987, working at KGBT in Harlingen, Texas. He joined Houston's KHOU in 1993, then moved to Dallas in 2005 to join WFAA.
wbap.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
A New Universal Theme Park Is Coming to Texas—Here’s What We Know
Universal Parks & Resorts is no stranger to immersing its fans in fantastic new worlds. Whether it be the beloved Harry Potter World—where you really feel like you’re in a Harry Potter movie—or Springfield, home of The Simpsons, millions of fans flock to Universal parks around the world every year for unmatched theme park experiences.
