Dallas, TX

CultureMap Dallas

Event celebrating Dallas' Braniff Airways a must for fashion & flying buffs

Dallas' original hometown airline is having a moment: Braniff International will celebrate its 95th anniversary with an event that promises to be a must for fashion and airline buffs alike.Called The Braniff Style Tour & Fashion Show, it'll take place on March 11 at the Alexander Mansion, with David Preziosi, Braniff Airways Foundation Board Member and Executive Director of Texas Historical Foundation, presenting a program on what a release calls one of the most revolutionary airlines in history. The event will include lunch and a mini fashion show featuring Braniff’s epochal flight attendant uniforms created by haute couture fashion designers Emilio...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth

The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
FORT WORTH, TX
Ash Jurberg

Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in Dallas

I have recently looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Dallas. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at buffets. With rising prices and smaller servings - known as "shrinkflation," buffets can offer great value for families and people on budgets.
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Skating Legend Wants Skatepark Name Changed

Pro skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has submitted a request asking the city of Garland to rename its Boneyard Skate Park after the late local adaptive skateboarder Jon Comer. Comer grew up in south Garland, where he was hit by a car while riding his bike as a child and eventually had his foot amputated. He found skateboarding at the age of 12 and turned pro as an adaptive skateboarder, which allows participants to adjust their equipment due to physical disabilities, in 1997 at the age of 21.
GARLAND, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Favorite Texas jeweler launches new Yellow Rose collection at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

There's big beads-and-bangles news coming from a tiny house set up on the west side of the Metroplex - at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.Popular Texas jeweler Kendra Scott has launched a new ranch-inspired capsule collection called (what else?) Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott that'll be sold across the rodeo circuit in major Texas cities this year. But before it saddles up and rides into Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, the collection has lassoed its big reveal in Cowtown.Visitors to the FWSSR will find the Kendra Scott tiny house pop-up shop on the Go Texas Plaza at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
tourcounsel.com

Stonebriar Centre | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas

Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Centre is a large mall with more than 150 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market, Anthropologie, Cotton:On and Lucky Brand.
FRISCO, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Clearfork | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas

The Shops at Clearfork, is the best shopping center, with the most outstanding stores in Fort Worth in the city. In addition, the place has an incredible and modern structure. Followed by this, you will be able to find good stores of different brands, with cheap prices and interesting offers.
FORT WORTH, TX
tourcounsel.com

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

SUV crashes through front of Dallas Italian restaurant

DALLAS — Multiple people were taken to a hospital last night after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed her SUV through the front of an Italian restaurant. The restaurant, Speranzo Italian Restaurant, posted surveillance video of the incident from two different angles, inside and outside, showing the SUV inexplicably barreling through the front of the restaurant, knocking over the wall, tables, and numerous people.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX

