KCBD
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
KCBD
One injured in rollover in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
KCBD
Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kylo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kylo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for almost two months. Kylo is small, but has a big heart! He never barks and would be a great companion for you or another dog. Kylo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza condemns officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Chief of Police Ray Mendoza released a statement on Sunday, condemning the actions of five officers shown in body cam footage beating Tyre Nichols. From the statement he posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon:. “I am ashamed and angered by the actions of the...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in Sunday evening wreck, eastbound lanes of MSF blocked to I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway have been blocked to I-27 after an accident that happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim was extracted from their vehicle by Lubbock Fire Rescue. Police are asking...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock. Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289. The driver was taken to UMC...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash on Sunday morning. A vehicle crashed into a house in the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University...
KCBD
Register for Daddy/Daughter or Mommy/Son Valentine Dances to be held at Hodges Social Hall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Only two days left to register for a pair of Valentine Dances to be hosted at the Hodges Social Hall on Feb. 3 and 4. There will be a Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a Mommy-Son Valentine Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
KCBD
Emergency crews respond to Hwy 62/82 crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a Monday morning crash on East Hwy 62/82. The crash occurred on the highway near North FM 400. Crews from DPS and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene. Traffic is being diverted off the highway. Delays...
KCBD
Frenship ISD assistant principal presented with Region 17 award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Assistant Principal at Bennett Elementary received a sweet surprise today by being named Region 17′s Assistant Principal of the Year. The students lined the hall as Kimberly Moore received the title from the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association today. Moore has been an...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Icy road conditions prompt school delays, closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Schools delaying start of class as icy road conditions are expected. Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD are on a two-hour delay. Police are investigating a late night crash in the 5600 block of West Loop[ 289. One person was taken to the hospital...
KCBD
Winter weather set to begin Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light freezing drizzle and snow resulted in hazardous conditions on many roads, parking lots, and walkways this morning. While the precipitation is expected to wane this afternoon, well-below freezing temperatures may keep some patchy ice around. Today otherwise will be cloudy and very cold. The only...
KCBD
Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Bernhard Mittemeyer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family members, doctors, patients and veterans across the South Plains are in mourning after a man who spent his life serving and inspiring others has died. Dr. Bernard Mittemeyer spent his life putting others first. His colleague and friend, Dr. Allan Haynes at Texas Tech’s Health...
KCBD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: South Plains under Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve declared Monday and Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days with a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the central and eastern South Plains for Monday morning. A second surge of cold arctic air will move into the region late Sunday night that will help...
KCBD
Lady Raiders welcome Baylor for Alumni/NGWSD Weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas – This weekend will be special at United Supermarkets Arena, as the Texas Tech Lady Raiders welcome former Southwest Conference and current Big 12 foe Baylor on Saturday for alumni weekend and the celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The festivities will include a...
KCBD
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Trinity Christian Runnin’ Lions
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Trinity Christian Runnin’ Lions are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week. Another successful week of basketball for the No. 1 Lions as they took down Pantego 79-39 and Lake Country 92-42 both in the Lions Den to improve to 9-0 in District play.
KCBD
Tech men battling LSU in Big 12-SEC Challenge matchup
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech is heading back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where it will play LSU at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the 2023 Big 12-SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge at the Maravich Center. The Red Raiders (10-10) are venturing outside Big 12 play for the final time...
KCBD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Winter weather returns Monday, Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night Sunday with overnight temperatures near 19 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected after midnight with east winds around 10 to 15 mph. First Alert Weather Day Monday! Starting around 5 a.m. a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 12 p.m. because of freezing drizzle producing a light glaze of ice for majority of the region.
