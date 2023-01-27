ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Winter storm over San Diego County causes school closures and rain preparations

SAN DIEGO — A winter storm was expected to bring rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to San Diego County through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Low clouds filled in the coastal basin Sunday morning with areas of scattered showers ahead of the approaching storm, the weather service said. Rainfall accumulations from the scattered, light rains were 0.05 of an inch or less as of 9 a.m. The majority of the rainfall has been on coastal-facing slopes of higher terrain.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Winter Storm to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow to County; Some School Closures Planned

CBS 8

National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

Thousands of San Diegans Lose Power; Downed Trees May Be to Blame

High winds blowing in from the desert in the latest round of Santa Anas may be to blame after thousands of homes all over San Diego County lost power on Thursday. San Diego County’s mountains and valleys were under a high wind warning while the rest of the county was under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by at 35-45 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS warned that the high winds had the potential to lead to power outages.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in El Cajon, CA

El Cajon is a touristy city in San Diego County, known as a valley area in California, as it’s surrounded by several mountains. Because of its location in San Diego, El Cajon experiences a Mediterranean climate that makes it a popular destination for outdoor activities. Several free attractions are...
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes

The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KMPH.com

250 lbs. of fentanyl seized at San Diego border

Earlier this week, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke took to social media to celebrate a massive drug bust at the border in San Diego. K9 Dark and his border patrol officer seized 250 pounds of fentanyl. In the photo provided, a mountain of fentanyl bags is seen piled high...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”

Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of San Marcos Street Closure for Storm Drain Construction Activity

The City of San Marcos will be performing storm drain construction activity beginning on Friday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a street closure on east bound of North City Drive from South Twin Oaks Valley Road to June Way. There will not be flaggers in the area to assist drivers. We encourage drivers to use alternative routes and to drive cautiously if you’re within the construction area.
SAN MARCOS, CA

