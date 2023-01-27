Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Winter storm over San Diego County causes school closures and rain preparations
SAN DIEGO — A winter storm was expected to bring rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to San Diego County through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Low clouds filled in the coastal basin Sunday morning with areas of scattered showers ahead of the approaching storm, the weather service said. Rainfall accumulations from the scattered, light rains were 0.05 of an inch or less as of 9 a.m. The majority of the rainfall has been on coastal-facing slopes of higher terrain.
Winter Storm to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow to County; Some School Closures Planned
A winter storm was expected to bring, rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to San Diego County Sunday through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Low clouds filled in the coastal basin Sunday morning with areas of scattered showers ahead of the approaching storm, the weather service said. Rainfall accumulations from the scattered, light showers were 0.05 of an inch or less as of 9 a.m. The majority of the rainfall has been on coastal facing slopes of higher terrain.
Factory fire in Tijuana sends thick plumes of smoke over San Diego County
TIJUANA, Baja California — A cardboard factory fire in Tijuana, Mexico, sent thick plumes of smoke billowing over San Diego County early Saturday morning. Firefighters in Mexico were dispatched to the Garita de Otay neighborhood in Tijuana around 5:30 a.m. following reports of a commercial fire, according to a journalist with Zeta Tijuana reporting in Mexico.
San Diego's 'Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave' Comes with a Stern Warning for Visitors
Following this important rule will keep your visit a safe one.
delmartimes.net
Were you in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s? Could you identify places, people?
Volunteers are needed to help identify people, places and events in historical photos taken in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s that were taken by newspaper photographer Dan Rios. Rios’ photographs cover 33 years of San Diego history, including an important era in the development of North...
Hotel fire forces evacuations in San Ysidro
A Friday night fire broke out inside a San Ysidro hotel, forcing people to leave their rooms, said the San Diego Fire Department.
Body found in Otay Valley Regional Park; homicide suspected
Law enforcement Sunday found a man’s body in the Otay Valley Regional Park, according to the San Diego Police Homicide Unit.
Arborist in San Diego explains why wind topples eucalyptus trees more easily
After this week's Santa Ana winds, eucalyptus trees toppled more than any others. ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small spoke to an arborist to learn why so many of these trees are now on the ground.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
NBC San Diego
Thousands of San Diegans Lose Power; Downed Trees May Be to Blame
High winds blowing in from the desert in the latest round of Santa Anas may be to blame after thousands of homes all over San Diego County lost power on Thursday. San Diego County’s mountains and valleys were under a high wind warning while the rest of the county was under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by at 35-45 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS warned that the high winds had the potential to lead to power outages.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Cajon, CA
El Cajon is a touristy city in San Diego County, known as a valley area in California, as it’s surrounded by several mountains. Because of its location in San Diego, El Cajon experiences a Mediterranean climate that makes it a popular destination for outdoor activities. Several free attractions are...
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
MTS Sees Improved Bus Shelters as Incentive for People to Use Transit
Whether it’s a downpour or the burning sun, covered bus benches are a respite for bus riders — and hopefully the impetus to get more people to use public transit. That’s the thinking of officials at the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System as it eyes improvements to its 4,300 bus stops.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes
The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
KMPH.com
250 lbs. of fentanyl seized at San Diego border
Earlier this week, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke took to social media to celebrate a massive drug bust at the border in San Diego. K9 Dark and his border patrol officer seized 250 pounds of fentanyl. In the photo provided, a mountain of fentanyl bags is seen piled high...
Homicide investigation underway in Chula Vista after person found dead
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating the death of a man in Chula Vista Sunday evening. First responders were called to an area near the 200 block of Rancho Drive and Greg Cox Bike Park around 10:40 a.m. following reports that a person was found dead, according to police.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
northcountydailystar.com
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”
Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
Dangerous street racing on Spring Valley road has neighborhood on edge
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Neighbors in one Spring Valley neighborhood feel unsafe with an excessive number of speeding cars on a stretch of Elkelton Boulevard from Noeline Avenue to Delrose Avenue. It’s a quarter-mile straightaway with no stop signs in a residential area that has become a prime choice for street racers late at night.
northcountydailystar.com
City of San Marcos Street Closure for Storm Drain Construction Activity
The City of San Marcos will be performing storm drain construction activity beginning on Friday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a street closure on east bound of North City Drive from South Twin Oaks Valley Road to June Way. There will not be flaggers in the area to assist drivers. We encourage drivers to use alternative routes and to drive cautiously if you’re within the construction area.
Comments / 1