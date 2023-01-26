ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: MSU basketball PG AJ Hoggard stays on court to shoot free throws

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Fans hadn’t even filed out of the stands yet, but AJ Hoggard was on a mission.

Following the Spartans 63-61 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night, Hoggard was not happy with his performance. Hoggard finished the contest with 7 points on 3-of-12 shooting, but more importantly, he missed his lone free throw attempt.

With the Spartans up by two, and under 30 seconds left to play, Hoggard was sent to the line for a one-and-one. He missed the free throw, giving Iowa a chance to win the game.

Fortunately, Iowa missed the game winning shot, and the Spartans were victorious, but Hoggard wasn’t satisfied.

Hoggard stayed on the court after the handshake line, not even going to locker room, not even waiting for fans to leave, he was going to practice his free throws:

