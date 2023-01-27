Read full article on original website
First-time homebuyers are 'royally screwed'
First-time buyers are older, living with their parents longer, and still struggling to find a home thanks to America's broken housing market.
Builder
Survey: Many Home Buyers Have Unrealistic Price Expectations
Polling 2,051 U.S. adults at the end of 2022, NerdWallet found in a recent survey that 83% of Americans say buying a home is a priority for them. The survey also found that hopeful buyers are optimistic of home prices. Of the 1 in 9 Americans who plan to buy in the next 12 months, they hope to spend $269,200 on average.
marketplace.org
Rents are way up. How are landlords picking the price?
The White House today announced a bunch of new actions it was exploring to help the 44 million or so American households who rent the roof above their heads. The Federal Trade Commission is going to look into whether some tenant background checks are unfair, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency is going to look into limiting big rent hikes in the properties they help finance.
marketplace.org
More buyers are backing out of housing contracts
On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that of sales of new houses picked up slightly in December for the third month in a row. Compared to year ago though, sales were down 26%. One factor weighing on home sales? A lot...
How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement?
If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Payments Of $914 Going Out To Americans
Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) recipients will be getting payments of $914 in two days. The monthly amount for this year has increased to $914 from last year's $814. This increase is due to the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) of 8.7 percent. Payments will be going out on February 1, 2023. (source)
US News and World Report
Top Overvalued U.S. Housing Markets
In January 2020, when there was news of a novel coronavirus starting to circulate around the globe but no talk of disruptions to daily life in the U.S., the housing market was continuing to strengthen slowly. The median-price home was more affordable than renting, thanks to a very reasonable 30-year mortgage rate of 3.6% to 3.7%
CNBC
'Quiet hiring' could mean more contract positions: 7 in-demand roles paying from $16 up to $48/hour
One of the latest buzzwords in the work world is "quiet hiring." That's when an organization needs to hire for a new set of skills but in lieu of creating full-time positions finds contractors or encourages employees to upskill themselves, Emily Rose McRae, who leads Gartner's future of work research team, recently told CNBC Make It.
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
FICO Increases 400% For Tier 3 Lenders
As lenders reached the final stretch of a very challenging 2022, they were met with the news of yet another obstacle. One that adds an additional layer of financial strain to an already struggling industry. Obviously, any financial increase for our industry adversely impacts the American homebuyer. Especially when there is very little to zero margin that allows the lenders to absorb the increase. As most everyone knows at this point, FICO has increased their fees by 400% for Tier 3 Lenders.
tctmd.com
As Violent Attacks on Healthcare Workers Rise, Cardiology Takes Note
When a patient returned to the heart failure (HF) practice of Giuseppe Galati, MD (Milan, Italy), after an absence of several years, Galati learned that he’d stopped taking his prescriptions but had “toured” several other hospitals, where he’d had a range of invasive procedures including implantation of a CRT-D device. Galati restarted the patient on the four guideline-recommended HF therapies and within a month was able to show the patient how much he’d improved.
Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
Goldman Sachs is predicting dark days in 2023 for some of the pandemic's red-hot U.S. housing markets.
americanmilitarynews.com
2008-style housing crash expected in 4 cities, top US investment bank says: Report
Goldman Sachs, one of the leading global investment banks, is reportedly predicting the housing market could bottom out in four cities in 2023, seeing prices fall at a by percentages not seen since the 2008 recession. According to a note to clients earlier this month, obtained by the New York...
Millennials Earning $100K+ No Longer Drawn to California and New York — What’s Driving Them Elsewhere?
During the pandemic when more than 17% of Americans worked from home, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, it wasn't unusual to see professionals relocating to places like Florida or even Hawaii....
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Market studies can help with senior living decisions in several ways
A. Yes, if you want to make data-driven due diligence decisions regarding the feasibility of a new senior living development or the evaluation of an existing community. If you are trying to determine the overall viability of a new to-be-developed senior living project or continued success of an existing community, then getting a market study is one of the first things you will want to do. A good market study will assist in a thorough understanding of the market area and should provide the following useful information:
44% of working age households ‘behind on or struggling with housing costs’
More than two in five (44%) working age households reported being either behind on or struggling with housing-related costs in November, according to a think tank.The proportion of those who have fallen behind or are struggling has jumped from 26% during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in January 2021, according to the Resolution Foundation’s figures.The latest survey found that while 6% of working age households had fallen behind on their housing costs in November last year, a further 38% had met their costs, but struggled.The Foundation suggested that while the Covid-19 crisis worsened housing stress, the current cost-of-living crisis...
