East Lansing, MI

Quotes: Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo talks to the media after victory over Iowa

By Cory Linsner
 4 days ago
Michigan State squeaked out a huge Big Ten victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night. It was a game the Spartans struggled in, and trailed for much of, but the veteran team was able to step up and pick up the win down the stretch.

The game also saw the return of Malik Hall, who has missed a second stint this season due to a foot injury. It was a welcomed return for the Spartans, as he came back with a bang.

Check out what Spartans head coach Tom Izzo had to say after the key win over Iowa:

