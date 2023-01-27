ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Today in Entertainment History: "Dock of the Bay" released

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

On Jan. 27, 1958, singer Little Richard enrolled in a college run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. He was inspired after his plane caught fire while flying over the Philippines.

In 1968, ”(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding was released, six weeks after he was killed in a plane crash.

In 1970, John Lennon recorded “Instant Karma.”

In 1972, singer Mahalia Jackson died of heart failure in Chicago. She was 60.

In 1976, “Laverne and Shirley” premiered on ABC.

In 1984, Michael Jackson was burned on his scalp during the filming of a Pepsi commercial that featured special effects. He was briefly hospitalized.

In 1991, Whitney Houston sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl. It was revealed later she actually sang over a recorded version of the anthem.

In 1992, C&C Music Factory dominated the 19th annual American Music Awards, winning five trophies.

In 1993, Warner Brothers Records announced that it was releasing rapper Ice-T from his contract due to what it called “creative differences.” The previous summer, the record company was in the middle of the controversy over Ice-T’s song “Cop Killer.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor James Cromwell (“Murder in the First,” ″Babe”) is 83. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 79. Singer Nedra Talley of The Ronettes is 77. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 75. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 68. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 68. Actor Mimi Rogers is 67. Guitarist Janick (YAN’-ihk) Gers of Iron Maiden is 66. Actor Susanna Thompson (“Arrow”) is 65. TV host Keith Olbermann is 64. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 62. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 62. Actor Tamlyn Tomita (TV’s “Teen Wolf,” “The Good Doctor”) is 60. Actor Bridget Fonda is 59. Actor Alan Cumming (“Spy Kids”) is 58. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 55. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 55. Rapper Tricky is 55. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 54. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 54. Actor Josh Randall (“Ed”) is 51. Country singer Kevin Denney is 45. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 37. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 37. Actor-musician Braeden Lemasters of Wallows (TV’s “Men of a Certain Age”) is 27.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for ‘Money,’ dies at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “War” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,” has died. He was 81. His death was announced Sunday on social media by the Motown Museum, which did not immediately provide further details. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Leader Telegram

New this week: Shania, 'Princess Power' and Pamela Anderson

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. MOVIES — If you haven’t managed to catch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” yet, the Marvel sequel arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday with a batch of five Oscar nominations to its name, including best supporting actress for Angela Bassett and original song (“Lift Me Up,” music...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Leader Telegram

Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Noah feels more comfortable hosting the Grammy Awards for a third-straight year, but the former “The Daily Show” host still has some nervousness about leading the ceremony with big-time acts like Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles looking on. “The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world,” said the Emmy winner. Noah expects his diligent preparation to get him through Sunday's show. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Segue

“TITANS” SCREENWRITER GREGORY ALLEN HOWARD DIES NEW YORK (AP) – Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who wrote “Remember the Titans” and “Ali,” has died of heart failure. His publicist says Howard died Friday at a hospital in Miami. Howard was 70. He was the first Black screenwriter to write a drama that made $100 million at the box office. That was “Remember the Titans,” about a Black football coach at an integrated school in Virginia. Howard also wrote “Ali,” with Will Smith playing Muhammad Ali. Howard...
UTAH STATE
Leader Telegram

Gregory Allen Howard who wrote 'Remember the Titans' dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who skillfully adapted stories of historical Black figures in “Remember the Titans” starring Denzel Washington, “Ali” with Will Smith and “Harriet” with Cynthia Erivo, has died. He was 70. Howard died Friday at his home in Miami after a brief illness, according to a statement from publicist Jeff Sanderson. Howard was the first Black screenwriter to write a drama that made $100...
MIAMI, FL
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy