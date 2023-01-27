ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wealthinsidermag.com

The Minimum Wage in Every State in 2023

It’s been more than a decade since the federal minimum wage was increased. First enacted by Congress in 1938 at 25 cents per hour, the minimum wage last received a boost in 2009 when it went from $6.55 to $7.25. Despite calls to institute a $15-per-hour minimum wage —...
GEORGIA STATE
Sharee B.

Employee on the Hook for $47,000 Grand in Effort to Quit Job

Many companies in fields such as tech, medicine, finance, and tech are always in search of some of the brightest talent in the world. And one of their best recruitment tools seems to be adding incentives such as housing or relocation bonuses to an employee benefits package.
CBS News

Life insurance for seniors: 3 questions to ask

Life insurance is considered to be a fundamental part of sound financial planning. Whether you're just getting started with your career or just purchased a new home, life insurance can benefit you. Both men and women, single and married, parent or sibling, can all generally benefit from the financial protections a robust life insurance policy can provide. One group often left out of the life insurance discussion, however, is older adults. Life insurance for seniors is often considered not to be "worth it" when comparing the coverage that can be secured versus the cost it takes to secure it. But, despite conventional wisdom, there...
WXYZ

Best Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Only

All opinions and views are the advertiser's and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of WXYZ Channel 7. Are you looking for the best guaranteed installment loans with bad credit? With today's lenders with 400%+ APRs and inflexible loan terms, we're happy to report cheaper alternatives, many of which offer no credit checks or minimum required credit score. Most of our picks are from installment direct lenders.
AOL Corp

4 reasons to change your tax withholdings

One way to get the tax refund you want — if you want one at all — is to adjust your tax withholdings so they accurately reflect your life as it is now. Too little withheld each month — whether it's from your paycheck, pension check, or unemployment benefits check — could mean a smaller tax refund next year — or even worse, a big tax bill. Too much taken out could leave you less money each month until your refund comes.
TENNESSEE STATE
BBC

Free showers offered to help with cost of living

Six leisure centres are offering a free hot shower to help with the rising cost of living. Residents in south Essex can use the facilities by "asking for Tommy" at reception. The scheme is being run by the Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System (ICS) along with local authorities in the area.
Business Insider

Payoff Personal Loans from Happy Money Review 2023

7.99% - 29.99% APR. No prepayment or late fees. You won't be charged any fees for paying off your loan early or for making a late payment. Low minimum APR. Happy Money's lowest APR is one of the better rates out there, though you'll only qualify for that rate with a good credit score.
MAINE STATE
Bhawna Arora

Increase family income at home without investment

Growing up Income at home without any investment efforts. Working from home can be a great source of income for your family. However, it is important to remember that this does not come with any security or benefits and can be stressful at times. The first thing you must do is decide if the work that you do is actually worth more than what you get paid at your day job. If it is possible to earn more money doing something else, then it is better not to do it. Your next step will be to find out if there are any websites or communities where people are looking for free work online. Of course, while working as a freelancer can be beneficial financially, it's important to remember that it doesn't come with any security or benefits.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most At-Risk Housing Markets

Not all places in the U.S. have enjoyed the tremendous spike in housing prices that much of the country has. Some have been negatively affected by the pandemic. T  Several factors have driven home prices higher. One is extremely low mortgage rates, though rates have begun to rise. Another is that middle- and upper-class incomes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
moneytalksnews.com

How to Create a Realistic Retirement Budget

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. You’ve spent decades in the workforce earning a living, your schedule dictated by the demands of the job. All the while, you’ve been steadily adding to your savings so that one day you could get to this point: retirement.
ARKANSAS STATE
hmenews.com

Stakeholders push for Medicaid rate reform

WASHINGTON – As part of a new national campaign, AAHomecare is asking industry stakeholders to use the recent CPI-U adjustments to the Medicare fee schedule as a talking point with state Medicaid programs to increase their rates. CMS in December published a fee schedule reflecting 6.4% to 9.1% CPI-U...
GEORGIA STATE
Managed Healthcare Executive

Cost Savings for Insulin Are in Order for Medicare Part B, D Enrollees

Results from a recent U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) analysis shared that Medicare beneficiaries who use insulin would have saved $734 million in Part D and $27 million in Part B if these caps had been in effect in 2020. Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes are now on...
IOWA STATE
msn.com

8 Great Small Towns to Retire In

Slide 1 of 9: Are you looking to relocate in retirement? If so, don’t limit your choices to only big cities. Whether you want a lower cost of living, beaches, mountain views or just a slower pace, small-town living has a lot going for it. We’ve narrowed the long list of small-town retirement options to eight great small towns with a 2020 U.S. Census population of around 30,000 or less. From tiny, close-knit communities to bigger towns with a growing population, small-town living could be just what you need to retire comfortably. Here’s the rundown on great small towns to retire in and what each has to offer. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.

