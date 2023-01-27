Read full article on original website
Locals Scramble To Test Drive Cars For Free Dozen Eggs in Illinois
An Illinois car dealership cracked the code to bring in customers to their business - by offering a dozen eggs with every test drive!. Remember when a carton of eggs was just .99 cents? I miss those days. Now, a dozen eggs is nearly $6. Some states, eggs are $18/dozen....
WIFR
Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
MyStateline.com
Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night
10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
MyStateline.com
Rockford organization celebrates one year of housing rehabilitation loans
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford had a few visitors this week with the Synchronized Skating sectional championships taking place at the BMO Center. "Nice community, everyone is really nice, friendly," said Jay Lopez a resident of Chicago. "So I met someone from Massachusetts as well as someone from Oregon,"...
Sharing Netflix Password With Other Rockford Peeps? That Ends in March.
So question...how many people have your Netflix password? Or is the Netflix password you have, one that's been handed down time and time again? Well brace yourself Rockford because Netflix is cracking down on this...soon. KCTV. Password sharing is a big thing, I mean a BIG THING. Fortune says 100...
WIFR
Winterfest in Beloit is underway
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!. Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog...
Rockford plow company keeps busy after heavy snowfall
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday’s mass amount of snow had plow trucks busy all throughout the stateline. “I mean, we been out all week, so it’s not been too bad this whole week,” said Chris Keinz, owner of Snow Problem Plow Company. “We’re getting an inch here, an inch there.” Keinz said that it all […]
100fmrockford.com
Galaxy Hair Studio reveals location of new downtown Rockford space
ROCKFORD — Galaxy Hair Studio has revealed the location of its new downtown salon and spa suites as it prepares to relocate it Roscoe shop. The studio’s owner, Michelle Waller, told the Rock River Current earlier this month that she was committed to moving to downtown, although it wouldn’t be in the space at 333 E. State St. where coming soon signs had hung for months.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
BREAKING: Interstate 39/90 Closed in Wisconsin After Major Pileup
Traffic on Interstate 39 / 90 is reportedly backed up for several miles after the road was closed in both directions after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon (1/27). At 2:12 pm on Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on its...
‘Go Fund Me’ Set up For Rockford’s 15th & Chris After Devastating Fire
After a devastating fire destroyed Rockford's "15 & Chris" Burgers, on 15th Ave...The outpouring of love and community support has come in droves! Not only are Rockford folks a big fan of the food, but apparently LOVE Chris (James "Boogie" Purifoy) as well. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with mounting costs, after the fire.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford’s last locally owned camera store is for sale as owner Tom Brady plans to retire this spring
ROCKFORD — You shouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady knows your name the moment you walk into Camera Craft for a second time. He might even know what camera you shoot with and what new gear is on your mind. Brady, who has owned the camera store he...
MyStateline.com
Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning
Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
Pritzker visits Rockford to announce major local investments
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made two stops in Rockford on Thursday to announce funding for major projects in the city. First, the governor stopped off at Forest City Church, at 1280 S. Alpine Road, to announce a $1.5 million project to resurface South Alpine Road this spring. “I’m proud to announce […]
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
rockrivercurrent.com
UW Health has renamed its clinic on Marchesano Drive in Rockford
ROCKFORD — UW Health has officially renamed its Riverwest Clinic to UW Health Marchesano Dr. Clinic. The name change is part of UW Health’s work to create consistency across facility names for the health system formerly known as SwedishAmerican to UW Health in Wisconsin. The name changes began in September 2021 with the main hospital on East State Street being renamed UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Viscosity Tubes Exhibit in Rockford’s Discovery Center: A STEM Adventure for Kids
The Discovery Center Museum in Rockford, Illinois has recently unveiled a new hands-on science exhibit, thanks to the support of Thermo Fisher Scientific. The exhibit, called the Viscosity Tubes exhibit, explores the concept of viscosity in a fun and engaging way for children of all ages. Understanding Viscosity through the...
WIFR
Heavy snowfall made for slippery roads and almost five inches of snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline became a winter wonderland today with the heavy snowfall not stopping anytime soon. Roads were slick and slippery making travel very dangerous. Many cars were see stuck on the side, and even middle, of the road. The snow total so far is four inches with more snow likely to add another inch. Winds have not been strong enough to cause whiteout conditions or drifting on the roads, but they are still blustery and harsh against skin.
$1,000 reward offered to find thief who stole van, body
A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the Rockford man wanted for stealing a funeral home van with a body in the back and leaving both in separate places in Chicago.
100fmrockford.com
Popeyes in Rockford reopens more than 3 months after being struck by vehicle
ROCKFORD — The Popeyes restaurant on East State Street reopened this week after being shuttered for more than three months after a vehicle crashed into the west side of the building. The car struck the building, 3509 E. State St., on Oct. 7, and the city condemned the property...
