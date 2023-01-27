Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining revenue jumps up 50% to $23M in one month
As Bitcoin (BTC) shows a minor bull run, the connected mining ecosystems’ year-long struggle for survival has started to pay off. In the first month of 2023, the Bitcoin mining community experienced a 50% increase in revenue through mining rewards and transaction fees. On Dec. 28, 2022, Bitcoin mining...
CoinTelegraph
LTC, AVAX, APT and FTM prepare to rally as Bitcoin price targets $24K
Bitcoin (BTC) has rallied nearly 40% so far in January, which is the best start to the year since 2013. The sharp up-move has turned several on-chain signals bullish, according to on-chain analyst Cole Garner. Usually, a sharp recovery from the market lows, driven by the leader, is a sign...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to access FTX funds
Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal team is seeking to remove a bail condition that prevented him from accessing FTX funds, according to court filings from Jan. 28. A letter from Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen, to United States District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that Bankman-Fried should have access to assets held by FTX, claiming the client was not involved in previous unauthorized transactions.
CoinTelegraph
Best January since 2013? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a key week with a familiar cocktail of price spikes mixed with fear that the bear market will return. After sealing its highest weekly close in almost six months, BTC/USD remains over 40% up year-to-date, with the monthly close just 48 hours away — can the gains hold?
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin adoption of Guatemalan merchants grows one BTC tattoo at a time
Bitcoin (BTC) use in Guatemala is on the up. The Latin American country bordering El Salvador boasts Guatemalan-grown Bitcoin companies such as Ibex and Osmo, several Bitcoin Beach-inspired projects including Bitcoin Lake and now, free BTC tattoos. A 2022 Bitcoin merchant adoption competition hosted by Osmo Wallet — a Guatemala-based...
CoinTelegraph
US gov’t $1.5T debt interest will be equal 3X Bitcoin market cap in 2023
Commentators believe that Bitcoin (BTC) bulls do not need to wait long for the United States to start printing money again. The latest analysis of U.S. macroeconomic data has led one market strategist to predict quantitative tightening (QT) ending to avoid a “catastrophic debt crisis.”. Analyst: Fed will have...
CoinTelegraph
Core Scientific files motion to sell over $6M in Bitmain coupons
Bankrupt Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm, Core Scientific, filed an emergency motion on Jan. 25, seeking to sell Bitmain coupons worth $6.6 million, according to court records. As per the filing, some conditions applied to the coupons make them useless for Core Scientific’s business. Specifically, the coupons can “only be used to pay 30% of any new order of S19 Miners from Bitmain, and cannot be exchanged with Bitmain for cash.”
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin eyes $25K as BTC price nears best weekly close in 5 months
Bitcoin (BTC) spiked into key liquidity for a third time on Jan. 29 as the weekly and monthly closes loomed. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD briefly hitting $24,498 on Bitstamp overnight. Although short-lived, the move marked the pair’s third attempt to take sell-side liquidity above $23,400...
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: 3 tips for trading Ethereum this year
Cryptocurrency is a notoriously volatile industry, regardless of what coin you’re trading. During periods of extreme volatility, it’s easy to become disheartened when trades don’t go your way. It’s also easy to become overconfident when you get lucky, falsely attributing it to your trading strategy — when, in reality, the price often rose or fell for reasons other than you assumed.
CoinTelegraph
Time is money: What year one of Seasonal Tokens has shown about cryptocurrency economics
The Seasonal Tokens economy consists of four proof-of-work tokens: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. They’ve been designed so that their prices will cycle around each slowly, over the course of years. This is achieved by controlling the rates of production. Before June 5, 2022, Spring tokens were produced at...
CoinTelegraph
UK regulator investigates charity linked to FTX
The commission in charge of regulating registered charities in England and Wales has announced it has begun investigating Effective Ventures Foundation, an organization tied to bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. In a Jan. 30 announcement, the Charity Commission said it had launched the inquiry due to FTX being a “significant funder”...
CoinTelegraph
USFCR partners with ClearCryptos LLC. to accelerate enterprise adoption of Web 3.0 and Blockchain
ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a path to crypto optimization, and US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the worldwide leader in assisting companies to efficiently and successfully conduct business with the U.S. government, are excited to announce a partnership that will allow federal government contractors to leverage the distinct and unique technological capabilities of the blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
California DMV to digitize car title management system via Tezos
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is testing out the digitization of car titles and title transfers via a private Tezos blockchain. The move is part of a collaboration between the California DMV, Tezos and blockchain software firm Oxhead Alpha, with the latter announcing a successful proof-of-concept on Jan. 25.
CoinTelegraph
South Korea to deploy cryptocurrency tracking system in 2023
The Ministry of Justice in South Korea announced plans to introduce a crypto-tracking system to counter money laundering initiatives and recover funds linked to criminal activities. The “Virtual Currency Tracking System” will be used to monitor transaction history, extract information related to transactions and check the source of funds before...
CoinTelegraph
Ordinals protocol sparks debate over the place for NFTs in the Bitcoin ecosystem
The recent launch of a nonfungible token (NFT) protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet has the crypto community divided over whether it’ll be good for the Bitcoin ecosystem. The protocol, referred to as “Ordinals,” was created by software engineer Casey Rodarmor, who officially launched the program on the Bitcoin mainnet following a Jan. 21 blog post.
CoinTelegraph
Philippines securities regulator seeks more authority to police the crypto industry
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeks to bring cryptocurrencies under its scope and beef up its authority over the local cryptocurrency industry under new draft rules. According to a Jan. 25 report in a local media outlet, the securities regulator put forward for public comment draft rules relating...
CoinTelegraph
Digital asset investment products see highest inflows since July 2022: Report
On Jan. 30, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that digital asset investments experienced a surge in inflows last week, reaching $117 million, the highest since July 2022. CoinShares reported that the sector’s total assets under management rose to $28...
CoinTelegraph
Fed policy to align bank oversight could limit crypto activities by state banks
The United States Federal Reserve Board announced on Jan. 27 that it was issuing a policy statement regardin limitations on banks. The policy seeks to create a level playing field and limit regulatory arbitrage for state banks with deposit insurance, state banks without deposit insurance and national banks, which are overseen by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), by allowing them the same scope of permissible activities.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: A peek into BlockFi’s secret financials (it’s not pretty)
Crypto lender BlockFi has had a highly tumultuous 12 months. After getting caught up in the Terra fiasco, which resulted in one of the most prolific asset death spirals of all time, the company managed to avoid bankruptcy after receiving a $400 million lifeline in July 2022. The problem? Its lender was FTX US, and we all know what happened next.
CoinTelegraph
CZ predicts ‘existential implications’ for anti-crypto traditional finance
As traditional institutions proactively reduce exposure to cryptocurrencies as a reaction to ecosystem collapses in 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao believes this move could potentially have a negative impact on such traditional financial players. The collapse of major crypto companies, such as FTX and Terraform Labs, reduced...
Comments / 0