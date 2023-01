NORWALK — A trial court has ruled in favor of the City of Cerritos in a case brought by the City of Norwalk last October. The case was a public nuisance action brought by Norwalk against Cerritos based on increased truck traffic originating from a distribution center in a neighboring city, and the limitations imposed on commercial and heavy weight trucks on local Cerritos streets.

NORWALK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO