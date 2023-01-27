Read full article on original website
Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients
CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Elon Musk Considering Selling $3B Worth New Twitter Shares To Pay Off Debt? Here's His One-Word Reply
Tesla CEO Elon Musk opted to finance his Twitter buy with a combination of equity and debt financing, with $13 billion of the $44 billion coming in the form of debt. What Happened: As Twitter struggles to turn things around and generate cash flow amid a tough macroeconomic condition, servicing of the debt could be a tall order for the Musk-led social media platform.
Some Google employees didn't realize they were laid off until their badges wouldn't let them into the office
Google notified 12,000 employees of their fate by overnight email, but those that didn't check their inbox got a tough surprise when swiping in.
What Does 'POV' Actually Mean? (Its Use on Social Media Is Slightly Different Than IRL!)
Everything you need to know about this popular acronym and TikTok trend.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Upworthy
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Fast Fix - HVAC/R Technician. Fast Fix is hiring to fill multiple commercial HVAC/R technician roles. These full-time jobs pay between $32 and $45 an hour. Candidates must have at least 2 years of HVAC/R experience.
AOL Corp
Illinois Food Stamps Schedule: When Payments Hit Link Cards in February 2023
SNAP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture anti-hunger program that boosts the food budget of low-income households. The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, and participants can expect their benefit payments to be deposited monthly on the Illinois Link Card, the state’s version of the EBT card.
Motley Fool
AT&T Has a Lot of Useless Landlines Worth $25 Billion
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Former Google worker recorded a before-and-after of her layoff in dueling TikTok videos that went from free food and tiki bars to locked email and tears
Google employees went from in-office perks to being randomly laid off by email in what she described as a “really bad game of Russian roulette.”
The Verge
Yes, Twitter changed its font
As I was browsing Twitter.com this morning, I refreshed the page, and something jumped out at me: the font was different. The change was minor — Twitter hadn’t suddenly switched to a serif font or anything like that. But a quick Twitter search showed that I wasn’t the only one who noticed the shift, and my co-workers did, too.
12tomatoes.com
Hairdresser Shares Client “Icks” She Deals With At Work
Now that everyone has been on the warpath and sharing their “icks” for the past few weeks, it is time to take a step back and see who had it right. Some of the “icks” that we have seen are pretty arbitrary, while there are others that seem rather valid. Take this hairdresser, for instance. Emily Pytel is an Illinois cosmetologist and hairdresser is sparking lots of debate and we find it healthy.
