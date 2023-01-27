Read full article on original website
Above Average Joe
3d ago
I’ve been in racing for 16 years. I’ve never felt more unsafe behind the wheel than I do on the road. I’m sick of almost being killed on my way to work daily!
Reply
4
J Stewart
3d ago
turn on red has been allowed for decades maybe its all the illegals driving along with stupid drivers stop punsishing honest drivers
Reply
3
David Ellis
4d ago
We have a Vast Array of Traffic Sensors, Remember. Just made Suppliers money, then proved to cause more accidents than Prevented. GOOD CAPITAL IDEA. HaHa
Reply
3
Related
Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more
Over the next five months, Oregon lawmakers will consider more than 100 proposals that could impact hundreds of thousands of students statewide. Curriculum, school resource officers, parent choice, expanding the teacher workforce, funding, graduation standards and student equity are among the topics being discussed. K-12 education will be a primary focus this year as newly […] The post Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms
Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination. Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kpic
Oregon lawmakers consider police reform bills
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers tell KATU they want to improve transparency in policing. This follows the release of body camera footage showing a brutal attack by officers during a traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month. Those officers are now charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old...
KUOW
MISSING: Middle Housing (No Reward)
After the last one failed, Washington state legislators are taking another whack at trying to solve the state's housing shortage with a new bill aimed at so-called middle housing. KUOW’s Joshua McNicols explains. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making...
Oregon attorney general talks proposed ghost gun ban, Measure 114 lawsuits
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum unveiled her legislative priorities for 2023, including a bill that would ban ghost guns, after voters passed gun Measure 114 in November -- enacting a high-capacity magazine ban and enhanced permitting.
naturalresourcereport.com
$15,000 reward for wolf killer
Whoever knows the identity of the poacher who killed a collared Oregon male wolf in October could claim a $15,000 reward. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initially offered $5,000, but the Oregon Wildlife Coalition recently added money to boost the reward to $15,000. Agencies first released news of the killing of the federally protected wolf known as OR-103 in December. The wolf, which had traveled south to California, had a paw injury and preyed on easier-to-hunt livestock while in Oregon.
Washington's rejected vanity license plates of 2022
Thousands of Washingtonians each year apply for license plates with custom messages — but as usual, state officials decided some of last year's applications crossed a line. What's happening: The state Department of Licensing rejected 74 new proposals for vanity license plates in 2022, adding them to a list of more than 13,000 previously banned letter and number combinations.
Kotek homebuilding target is ambitious, potentially costly and politically fraught, experts say
Gov. Tina Kotek’s first pledge upon taking office, to build 36,000 new Oregon homes annually, sets an ambitious target that experts say could require big spending and a willingness to wade into some of the state’s most contentious debates. It’s been nearly five decades since the state produced...
Chronicle
Washington State Sheriffs, Police Chiefs Shift Gears for Police Pursuit Bills
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill 1054 that upped the threshold...
Opinion: Abolishing death penalty would be a fitting end to Oregon’s lynching history
Taylor Stewart Special to The Oregonian/OregonLive. Stewart is the executive director of the Oregon Remembrance Project and a board member of Oregonians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. He lives in Portland. Twice before in this newspaper, I’ve recounted the 1902 lynching in Coos Bay of Alonzo Tucker, an African...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
1ST SECURITY BANK ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS TO BUY SEVEN WASHINGTON AND OREGON BRANCHES FROM COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INCLUDES MANZANITA & TILLAMOOK BRANCHES
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. ― January 17, 2023 ― FS Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSBW, ) the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”) announced January 17, 2023 that all required regulatory approvals had been received for 1st Security to purchase seven branches from Columbia Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, in Oregon and Washington.
focushillsboro.com
Higher Education Experts In Oregon Advise Lawmakers To Go Beyond Data To Remove College Student Hurdles
Students from Oregon who continue their education beyond high school may appear well-prepared on paper, but many encounter difficulties in actually obtaining a degree. During a meeting this week in Salem, legislators heard it as one of the main themes from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission. Higher Education Experts...
klcc.org
Oregon higher education officials urge lawmakers to dig beyond data to bridge barriers facing college students
Although the Oregonians who continue on to college after high school may look prepared on paper, many still face challenges when they get there, such as getting up to college-level courses or completing a degree. That was one of the key messages from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission at a legislative hearing in Salem this week.
Michigan Republican goes to bat for Ohio & Indiana after Whitmer’s call out
Republicans did not applaud Governor Gretchen Whitmer when she singled out Indiana and Ohio for being "bigoted."
Yahoo Sports
Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds
Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
Here's how many Oregon state employees aren't actually working in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Partly of necessity, and because technology had advanced to a sufficient degree, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive expansion in the number of people working remotely. With the height of the pandemic in the rearview, many workers were welcomed back to the office — or ordered back, as the case may be.
Washington gun bills move forward on party lines
A slate of gun control proposals took a major step forward Friday when the committees in the Washington State House moved them to consideration by the full House.
yachatsnews.com
State says southern Oregon coast can open for Dungeness crabbers Saturday, but warns of lingering acid issues
The last remaining stretch of Oregon’s coastline that has been closed to commercial Dungeness crab fishing will open Saturday, Feb. 4. Like so much of this season’s halting progress, a single caveat still applies to that stretch, which ranges from Cape Arago just south of Charleston to the California border.
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
Comments / 10