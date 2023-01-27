ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Above Average Joe
3d ago

I’ve been in racing for 16 years. I’ve never felt more unsafe behind the wheel than I do on the road. I’m sick of almost being killed on my way to work daily!

J Stewart
3d ago

turn on red has been allowed for decades maybe its all the illegals driving along with stupid drivers stop punsishing honest drivers

David Ellis
4d ago

We have a Vast Array of Traffic Sensors, Remember. Just made Suppliers money, then proved to cause more accidents than Prevented. GOOD CAPITAL IDEA. HaHa

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more

Over the next five months, Oregon lawmakers will consider more than 100 proposals that could impact hundreds of thousands of students statewide. Curriculum, school resource officers, parent choice, expanding the teacher workforce, funding, graduation standards and student equity are among the topics being discussed.  K-12 education will be a primary focus this year as newly […] The post Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms

Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination.  Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon lawmakers consider police reform bills

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers tell KATU they want to improve transparency in policing. This follows the release of body camera footage showing a brutal attack by officers during a traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month. Those officers are now charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old...
OREGON STATE
KUOW

MISSING: Middle Housing (No Reward)

After the last one failed, Washington state legislators are taking another whack at trying to solve the state's housing shortage with a new bill aimed at so-called middle housing. KUOW’s Joshua McNicols explains. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making...
WASHINGTON STATE
naturalresourcereport.com

$15,000 reward for wolf killer

Whoever knows the identity of the poacher who killed a collared Oregon male wolf in October could claim a $15,000 reward. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initially offered $5,000, but the Oregon Wildlife Coalition recently added money to boost the reward to $15,000. Agencies first released news of the killing of the federally protected wolf known as OR-103 in December. The wolf, which had traveled south to California, had a paw injury and preyed on easier-to-hunt livestock while in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Axios

Washington's rejected vanity license plates of 2022

Thousands of Washingtonians each year apply for license plates with custom messages — but as usual, state officials decided some of last year's applications crossed a line. What's happening: The state Department of Licensing rejected 74 new proposals for vanity license plates in 2022, adding them to a list of more than 13,000 previously banned letter and number combinations.
WASHINGTON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

1ST SECURITY BANK ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS TO BUY SEVEN WASHINGTON AND OREGON BRANCHES FROM COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INCLUDES MANZANITA & TILLAMOOK BRANCHES

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. ― January 17, 2023 ― FS Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSBW, ) the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”) announced January 17, 2023 that all required regulatory approvals had been received for 1st Security to purchase seven branches from Columbia Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, in Oregon and Washington.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Yahoo Sports

Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds

Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Here's how many Oregon state employees aren't actually working in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Partly of necessity, and because technology had advanced to a sufficient degree, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive expansion in the number of people working remotely. With the height of the pandemic in the rearview, many workers were welcomed back to the office — or ordered back, as the case may be.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE

