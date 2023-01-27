Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NBC Chicago
Ford and General Motors Enter a New Phase of Uncertainty on Prices and Demand
DETROIT – Let's talk about pricing power. At least, General Motors and Ford Motor likely will be doing that this week as they report fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, with Wall Street watching for signs of weakening consumer demand and a tougher pricing landscape. Either issue would mean lower...
Op-Ed: Keep an Eye on Medical Technology and Alternative Energy Sectors
There is pent-up post-pandemic demand for medical technology, which bodes well for the sector's stocks, says Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors should also watch the alternative energy field, as more governments commit funds. The usual go-to for investors seeking safety — consumer staples —...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Folding IPad Will Launch in 2024, Top Apple Analyst Kuo Says
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he thinks the company will launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand in 2024. Kuo's prediction matches an October report from CCS Insight, which said it expects Apple to launch a foldable iPad instead of a foldable iPhone. Apple will slow the pace...
NBC Chicago
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Colgate-Palmolive — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
Europe's Crackdown on Big Tech Omitted TikTok — But Now That's Set to Change
Unlike its larger American peers, TikTok hasn't faced the kinds of mega fines or legal penalties that Google, Facebook-owner Meta or Amazon have in the EU over the years. TikTok has stayed out of regulatory scrutiny partly because it's kept out of the crosshairs of commercial interests in Europe. That...
NBC Chicago
Op-Ed: Salesforce Appoints ValueAct's Morfit to Its Board and a Proxy Fight May Loom Ahead
Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management ("CRM") technology that brings companies and their customers together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
