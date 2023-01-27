Read full article on original website
hammerandrails.com
Thunder From Down Under Abbey Ellis Drops 26 in Purdue’s Upset Win Over #2 OSU 73-65
Things were looking bleak just a few weeks ago when Purdue had lost 3 of a 4 game stretch; including a home loss to Nebraska. The Boilers bounced back with a convincing win over Minnesota in Mackey but the schedule ahead was daunting. The next three foes were all ranked… 2 of the 3 were on the road.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue 77 Michigan State 61 | He’s Just Tall
Purdue started the game looking to get the ball into Zach Edey while also forcing MSU into more of a half court game to keep them out of transition. Early on, the Spartans were able to get up the court quickly to get good looks off dribble penetration but Purdue countered that by dropping further back off made baskets instead of jamming the ball handler at 3⁄4 court. Defensively, MSU took what Purdue was giving them in the mid-range and some floaters and connected early on but after Purdue’s adjustments, Edey was able to patrol the lane better and prevent easy buckets at the rim.
hammerandrails.com
2023 Purdue Men’s Basketball…….Dominant and Historic
I fell in love with college basketball in 1981 and have seen several dominant teams through the years. Hoyas Paranoia, UNLV of the early 90s, Back to Back Florida teams, and a team that I won’t mention that wears the wrong shade of Blue. This Purdue team is simply dominant and to think it’s late January and they only have one loss which without a blown defensive rotation this team would be undefeated. The dominance is of course led by the most dominant player since Ewing and Ralph Sampson (if you never saw them play Google them) neither of those Bigs dominated scoring like Edey but were dominant bigs. This team has passed every test and has only one remaining game where they are underdogs and that IU and I expect them to win there by 7-12 points.
hammerandrails.com
Matchups to Watch | Purdue vs. Michigan State
The Boilermakers and the Spartans will meet again for the second time this season as they look to start the second half of the B1G season with a W. Purdue, who is a program best 20-1. looks to maintain a two game lead in the conference race by getting to 10-1 (Rutgers 6-3/Northwestern 5-3). Purdue is led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey and supported by potentially the best freshman backcourt in the country in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Michigan State is looking for a statement win and to get within two games of the Boilers if they can defeat the Boilers at Mackey Arena. The Spartans, currently 6-4,need a resume building win to push them up the seed line. They are led by a trio of double digit scores in Tyson Walker, Joey Hauser, and AJ Hoggard but the return of Malik Hall may be what the Spartans need to get back into the conference race over the last 10 games.
hammerandrails.com
Women’s Basketball: Purdue At Ohio State Preview and How To Watch
Purdue (14-6, 5-5) at No. 2/5 Ohio State (19-2 ,8-2) Purdue Women’s Basketball hopes to extend their win streak to 3 today over #2 Ohio State at Value City Arena. The Boilers are coming off an upset win over #22 Illinois where the Boilers defense completely shut down the Illini outside shooting and rebounding efforts. Purdue has now held its last two opponents to under 33% shooting; The Boilermakers are 10-1 this season when holding an opponent to 40% shooting or worse.
hammerandrails.com
In 15 / 20 years, the next Purdue player to be hired as our coach is...
Let me start by saying that I think Painter (even before this year's incredible run) should be Purdue's coach for the next 15+ years. In a conversation with another Purdue alumni joking about his 1 year old playing for Purdue in 19 years, it made me wonder. Painter graduated from...
