Peace Monger
3d ago
Hunter "didn't know who he was" (the shooting victim's father)? Appalling! You're on the school board and haven't taken the time to know who the victims and their families are? In your district? Wow.
Guest
3d ago
Getting rid of the superintendent isn’t going to fix anything! He didn’t cause the shooting, he put people in places to do their job. Fire the school admin the principle, the staff that didn’t call the police when it was first launched. Why didn’t the teacher call the police, she knew she could, it was definitely a emergency situation. She could of done more in that instance prior to getting shot.
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
13newsnow.com
Richneck students return to classrooms for first time since student shot teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Signs that say "We are praying for you" and "You are loved" were posted near the entrance of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Monday morning. It's the first day back for students since a 6-year-old student shot 1st grade Teacher Abby Zwerner over three weeks ago on January 6.
americanmilitarynews.com
Leadership at Virginia school ‘failed to act’ after 3 warnings boy had gun on day of shooting, attorney says
Richneck Elementary School teacher Abigail Zwerner intends to file a lawsuit against the Newport News school division after school administrators “failed to act” before she was shot by her 6-year-old student, according to Zwerner’s attorney. Diane Toscano, speaking at a news conference in Newport News on Wednesday,...
Richneck Elem. reopens with added security after 6-year-old boy shot teacher
Richneck Elem. School, where police say a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, reopened Monday with stepped-up security and a new administrator.
3 men shot on Roanoke Avenue in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Newport News Sunday night. According to Newport News Police, the shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two injured men. Police said one of the victim's injuries...
fox5ny.com
Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The shooting of a teacher by a six-year-old student in Virginia continues to shake up the school district with further leadership and staff changes. The Newport News School Board voted 5-1 to remove Superintendent George Parker III from his position following the January 6 shooting of Abigail Zwerner, 25, by one of her own students. The shooting earlier this month, along with 2021 shootings at Heritage and Menchville high schools, have teachers, parents and community members outraged.
Police investigate triple shooting in Newport News
Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport News.
District reassigns principal of Virginia school where boy, 6, allegedly shot teacher, spokesperson says
The principal of Richneck Elementary School in Virginia has been reassigned within Newport News Public Schools, according to a spokesperson for the district.
Man seriously hurt after Newport News shooting, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after a shooting in Newport News on Sunday night, police say. According to a spokesperson, the shooting happened around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and Ivy Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been...
"Sick and disgusted" | Hampton police chief responds to deadly police beating in Memphis
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot officially weighed in on the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis. Sunday, dozens rallied outside of Hampton City Hall to speak out against the the now-viral videos of a January arrest, in which five Black police officers in Memphis beat Nichols following a traffic stop.
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
How Newport News school policy says administrators should handle potential threats, weapons on campus
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In Wednesday's press conference, Richneck Elementary teacher Abby Zwerner's attorney, Diane Toscano, said Zwerner and other teachers told school administrators multiple times a 6-year-old boy likely had a gun on the day he shot the first-grade teacher. Toscano said a teacher searched the child's book...
Augusta Free Press
Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
Staff shakeup in Virginia school district where first-grader shot teacher
The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district.
Juvenile hospitalized following shooting in Hampton: Police
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Rip Rap Road in Hampton, which is near Bethel Christian Church
WAVY News 10
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher
The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
Richneck vice principal resigns, Newport News spokesperson confirms
The vice principal at Richneck Elementary School has resigned amid the fallout from the shooting of a teacher at the school earlier this month, a Newport News Public Schools spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
Newport News police warn of credit card scam at local 7-Eleven
According to police, they were made aware Sunday that there was a credit card skimmer located on a cash register at the 7-Eleven at 12460 Warwick Blvd.
WAVY News 10
Missing endangered man from Newport News found safe
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks. Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News. He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds. Ricks has grey hair...
Lone NN School Board dissenter explains why he supported superintendent to keep job
Thursday, the lone vote not to terminate the Newport News Public Schools' superintendent, board member Gary Hunter, spoke with 10 On Your Side about why he voted no to the separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
