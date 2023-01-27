Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HSGT: Kimberly and West De Pere record victories
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, Kimberly topped Fond du Lac 65-53 in a key Fox Valley Association boys basketball game, while West De Pere beat Shawano 65-59 in a Bay Conference game. Click the video for highlights.
Kimberly tightens the FVA race with win over Fond du Lac
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Knowing Fond du Lac entered Friday's contest with a three-game lead on Kimberly in the loss column in the Fox Valley Association standings, the Papermakers knew they were in a must-win mode in terms of trying to at least share a league title. Add to it the...
Oshkosh West names Ray new football coach
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Joseph Ray has been named head football coach at Oshkosh West. Ray comes from Hamilton High School, where he was a defensive coordinator and was named the 2022 Greater Metro Conference Assistant Coach of the Year as helped Hamilton win its first outright conference title in 2022. Under his leadership, the team finished the season as first in the conference in overall defense, and the defense led the conference in rushing yards per carry allowed and passing yards per attempt allowed.
SNC seniors Mark & McChesney help Team USA make history
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - World University Games is an individual & team winter Olympics style competition for collegiate athletes that started January 8th in Lake Placid, New York. Men's hockey is an event Team USA has struggled in since the tournament's 1959 inception, never winning a medal. Traditionally made up...
Northern lights and sundog draw eyes to the sky in Northeast Wisconsin | PHOTOS
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 viewers had their eyes trained on the sky Sunday and Monday, and Chimed In with photos of some interesting weather phenomena. Early Sunday morning, viewers Melissa and Adam saw the northern lights in southern Oconto County. Melissa shared photos from Little Suamico and Adam from North Chase, just to the west.
Luke Bryan's new tour includes Resch Center stop
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Time to put your "country on" for this fall concert at the Resch Center. Luke Bryan is taking his "Country On Tour" to the Green Bay-area venue, Friday, October 13, 2023. The award-winning musician canceled his last Resch Center stop for 2021 due to the pandemic. The...
Skiers from all over the Midwest gathered for Ariens Nordic Center's first competition
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) --Ariens Nordic Center in Calumet County saw its first cross-country ski competition Saturday. This specific competition was supposed to be in Traverse City Michigan, but due to a lack of snow it was moved last minute. Hundreds of skiers from all over the Midwest came to compete.
Oshkosh man injured in double-fatal U.P. crash
(WLUK) -- An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son's basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday's crash in Delta County. According to reports, the Weavers,...
Ariens Nordic Center near Brillion to welcome hundreds of young skiers this weekend
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Within a month of its grand opening, Ariens Nordic Center will be welcoming hundreds of cross-country skiers this weekend. The center will be hosting the CXC Junior and Youth Cup, a competition that was originally planned to be held in Traverse City, Mich. But without enough natural snow, the competition is coming to the Brillion area where Ariens can make its own snow.
'It's heartbreaking:' Fox Valley feels the weight of Tyre Nichols' killing
APPLETON (WLUK) -- For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve," Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
Green Bay Police investigating two suspicious deaths on the east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Green Bay Police are investigating two suspicious deaths on the city's east side near the border of Green Bay and Bellevue. Police say two females were found dead in a duplex late Sunday morning. Green Bay police tell us they were sent to the 1600 block of...
Crews to install concrete barriers along Green Bay's Packerland Drive
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Immediate changes are coming to Brown County's most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Monday, Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
Gas prices rise, expected to continue climbing
(WLUK) -- The price at the pump is up and it's expected to keep climbing, according to GasBuddy. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 28.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Menominee Police looking for runaway 16-year-old
MENOMINEE, Michigan (WLUK) -- The Menominee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. On its Facebook page, the department says Dante Wetthuhn, 16, was last seen on January 27th at about 2 p.m. in Menominee. Wetthuhn was wearing a red flannel with a hoodie...
Lake Michigan water levels having wide-ranging impacts on Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- It wasn't long ago that Lake Michigan was setting records for high lake lake levels. But over the last couple years, things have changed in a hurry. If you went to Point Beach State Forest just a few years ago in 2020, the "beach" part of the park's name was hard to come by.
Kaukauna house destroyed in fire, no injuries reported
KAUKAUNA (WLUK)--The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a call to a single-family residence on fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse. No one was home at the time of the fire. Kaukauna...
Colder temperatures can't keep people away from Winterfest On Broadway
GREEN BAY (WLU) -- The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. The annual Winterfest On Broadway was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops,...
Embrace winter with an outdoor family-fun day at Mosquito Hill
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Mosquito Hill Nature Center has some family-friendly activities planned for its Winter Family Fun Day. It's happening on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 12-3 p.m. Mosquito Hill has an exciting Family Olympics challenge for fun and prizes. You can play a round of human foosball or...
Property taxes due Tuesday, early hours in place for drop off in New London
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- Property taxes for 2022 are due across the state on Tuesday, January 31. In New London, business hours at the municipal building were changed last year to better accommodate those paying their property taxes in person. The municipal building is currently open Monday – Thursday 7:30am...
GBASO welcomes community into 'bigger and better' skate park for EPIC fundraiser
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Green Bay Action Sports Organization, better known as GBASO, welcomed the community into its new space Friday with the hopes of officially opening its doors this spring. Last spring, GBASO found itself without a home after the building it was renting from was sold. It has since...
