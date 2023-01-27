Read full article on original website
Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job
Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
NBA Rumors: Details On Bucks’ Trade Offer For Ex-Celtics Wing
Jae Crowder has yet to play for the Suns in the 2022-23 season, and the clock is ticking for Phoenix to trade the veteran as the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline looms. The former Boston Celtics forward has $10.1 million left on his expiring deal, and the Suns have tried to find a potential suitor for the 32-year-old.
How Jayson Tatum Replied To LeBron James On His ‘Good Block’
LeBron James wasn’t over the blown call from the Celtics-Lakers game Saturday and made sure Jayson Tatum knew about it. Boston beat Los Angeles, 125-121, in overtime at TD Garden to snap its three-game losing skid. The C’s were fortunate the referees did not call a foul on Tatum when LeBron James attempted a game-winning layup in the final seconds of the contest.
Bucks to Meet with Suns PF Jae Crowder
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have given the Milwaukee Bucks permission to speak with disgruntled forward Jae Crowder ahead of February 9’s trade deadline. The news follows last week’s report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in which he said Milwaukee was considered the frontrunner to...
Lakers Star LeBron James Irritated After Missed Call Vs. Celtics
BOSTON — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was apoplectic at the end of regulation against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. James clearly was fouled on a game-winning layup attempt by Jayson Tatum with the game tied, but no whistle ever came for the four-time NBA champion. All of James’ emotions were mixed into one, running around the court pleading for a call before dropping to his knees in the painted area on the floor and letting his head hang.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Joe Mazzulla Praises Celtics Star Jaylen Brown For His ‘Resiliency’
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown knew an opportunity to step up in a big moment would come again, but the Celtics star didn’t believe it would come so soon. Boston fell to the New York Knicks on Thursday night after Brown missed two critical free throws that could have lifted the Celtics to a win, but instead, sent them on their way to a third straight loss.
Darvin Ham Sounds Off After Lakers’ Overtime Loss To Celtics
Darvin Ham, like every other member of the Lakers, left TD Garden in utter disbelief Saturday night. Los Angeles was robbed of a potential victory in its primetime matchup with the NBA-best Boston Celtics. LeBron James should have been granted two free-throw shots in the final seconds of the game, but referees did not blow the whistle after the Lakers star was hacked by Jayson Tatum at the rim. The no-call sent the contest into overtime, and the C’s ultimately secured a 125-121 win.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gives Sly Remark On LeBron James No-Call
BOSTON — The referees missed a Jayson Tatum foul on LeBron James in the final seconds of Saturday’s game, but Celtics fans are glad for the miscue. Boston beat the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime to snap a three-game losing skid. But if the officials blew their whistle, the C’s would not have been that fortunate. The refs admitted after the game in the pool report they missed the foul call that would have sent James to the free-throw line.
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Suits Up vs. Heat Despite Illness
Initially listed as a game-time decision, Dennis Smith Jr. is in the lineup against the Miami Heat. The Charlotte Hornets’ official Twitter account confirmed the guard would play in Sunday’s matinee. However, Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. remain out with left knee and left hand injuries, respectively.
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 79th Career Game-Winning Goal
The Boston Bruins kicked off the week with an electric win in Canada over the Montreal Canadiens. Patrice Bergeron potted the game-winning goal Tuesday night in the third period, with an assist from Brad Marchand. It was the Captain’s 79th career game-winner, which places him second for game-winning goals in...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls In OT Behind Jaw-Dropping Panthers Rally
The Boston Bruins failed to get back in the win column and instead shockingly fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night. The Bruins fell to 38-6-5 with their second straight loss — it?s the first time they?ve lost consecutive games all season — while the Panthers improved to 24-22-6 on their season.
Heat's Gabe Vincent Injures Ankle, Probable vs. Hornets
Miami Heat point guard, Gabe Vincent, was a late add to the team’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s matinee against the Charlotte Hornets. Ira Winderman reports Vincent is dealing with right ankle stiffness but is still expected to suit up for the Southeast Division showdown. Vincent is a...
Brad Stevens Reveals Celtics Are ‘Evaluating’ Trade Options
The Boston Celtics could be in the market for a mid-season trade acquisition with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who ensured Boston’s commitment to an NBA Finals return through several depth additions during the offseason, might not be content. Boston has lost its last three consecutive games and without defensive leaders Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, the Celtics have come face-to-face with arguably their most severe cold streak.
Bruins Veteran Matt Grzelcyk To Be Inducted Into Beanpot Hall Of Fame
BOSTON — Former Boston University star and current Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will forever be tied to the Beanpot Tournament. The 29-year-old Grzelcyk, along with his father John Grzelcyk, were inducted into the Beanpot Hall of Fame on Monday during the event’s media day at TD Garden.
Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
Jayson Tatum Wears Kobe Bryant-Inspired Shirt To Game Vs. Lakers
BOSTON — Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum walked into TD Garden on Saturday night sporting a unique t-shirt ahead of a matchup with the rival Los Angeles Lakers. Tatum paid homage to former Lakers star and mentor Kobe Bryant with his clothing choice as a photo of the NBA icon appeared on front of Tatum’s shirt. But it wasn’t just any picture of Bryant.
Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston
The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
NBA Officials Release Bizarre Statement On Celtics-Lakers Mistake
Officiating in the NBA was dealt a very poor reflection Saturday night as the Boston Celtics hosted the rival Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime clash at TD Garden. And apparently it’s causing the officials who missed a result-altering foul on superstar LeBron James to lose sleep. … Yes,...
Buy or Sell: Pittsburgh Penguins to Win the Eastern Conference
Multiple teams in the Eastern Conference could be the last team standing, but are the Pittsburgh Penguins one of them?. Over the last two decades, the Pens and the Washington Capitals have dominated the headlines in the East. Pittsburgh has had more success than Washington, and there’s more to like about their current group than Washington’s.
