This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
PHOTOS: Millikan vs. Lakewood Soccer, Intern Gallery
The562's soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562's coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer.
Girls’ Basketball: Paige Williams Leads Wilson Past Jordan
Wilson sophomore Paige Williams wanted to make sure she made up for her slow start on Friday night against Jordan...
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State vs. UC Davis, NCAA Men’s Basketball
We'll have live updates from the Long Beach State men's basketball Big West Conference clash with UC Davis at Walter Pyramid. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Marcus Tsohonis Pushes Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Past UC Davis
Marcus Tsohonis may have been wearing a protective plastic mask for the first time in his collegiate career, but he clearly saw what his team needed against UC Davis on Saturday at Walter Pyramid.
Meet DeAndre Parks, who went from rough streets to selling lemonade at the beach
Parks was among 16 vendors who participated in the second annual Black Restaurant Week pop-up, one of several events planned through Sunday to highlight Black restaurant owners. The post Meet DeAndre Parks, who went from rough streets to selling lemonade at the beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
San Fernando Valley community can shop for Japanese food at new Mitsuwa location in Northridge
The San Fernando Valley can experience a little taste of Japan at Mitsuwa Marketplace in Northridge.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach
One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.
Long Beach man pleads for help finding dog stolen along with car
"That's my best friend in the world," the dog's owner said. "He's the closest thing I have to family right now." The post Long Beach man pleads for help finding dog stolen along with car appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
1 injured in explosion at USC, building evacuated
An explosion of unknown size and origin has occurred at a three-story science building on the USC campus, at 923 Bloom Walk, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday
A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
Pasadena Police Chief on Tyre Nichols Video Release
Newly appointed Pasadena Chief of Police reaction after watching the video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year old man who died after a traffic stop by the SCORPION unit of Memphis police. Following the events in Memphis and upon viewing the video footage, I am compelled to...
Bicyclist killed in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – A bicyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash this afternoon, according to authorities. Fullerton police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run that occurred near Beach Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. Upon arrival, they found a solo bicyclist lying unresponsive in the...
