7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs’ Ironically Named Last Play, Quad 1 Woes + More Insights from Baylor Loss
WACO, Texas — Once again, Arkansas basketball put itself in position for a signature win Saturday afternoon. And once again, it came up just short. The Razorbacks squandered a six-point halftime lead and Joseph Pinion missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer in their 67-64 loss at No. 17 Baylor inside the Ferrell Center.
Hogs facing tough turnaround with Texas A&M
Arkansas (14-7, 3-5 SEC) played well enough to win but suffered yet another agonizing defeat on the road at Baylor on Saturday. Now, the Razorbacks will have to quickly lick their wounds, regroup and recalibrate before hosting a red-hot Texas A&M squad in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a pivotal SEC showdown Tuesday night.
Reputation Costs Arkansas Needed Win at Baylor
Refs preconceived notions of Walsh, Musselman influenced game
5newsonline.com
Gymbacks upset #8 LSU in front of sold out crowd
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in program history Barnhill Arena was sold out for an Arkansas gymnastics meet. The Gymbacks certainly gave the crowd a show by upsetting #8 LSU, 197.475-197.250. The Razorbacks final score was a program record at Barnhill Arena. Bentonville graduate Lauren Williams continued...
hogville.net
Arkansas extends new offers at Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its final Prospect Day before the 30-day dead period begins Monday and they extended at least three offers. The offers went to San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis Class of 2025 wide receiver Jaden Perez, 6-1, 160, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College Class of 2025 wide receiver Corey Simms, 6-3, 170, and Aledo (Texas) Class of 2026 running back -athlete Raycine Guillory Jr. 5-11, 170.
bestofarkansassports.com
Latest Assistant’s Contract Shows Arkansas Will Shave Nearly 10% Off Salary Pool
Deron Wilson has agreed to a two-year deal to serve as a secondary coach on the Arkansas football staff. The Razorbacks’ newest hire will have an annual salary of $300,000, according to a copy of his employment agreement obtained by Best of Arkansas Sports via a Freedom of Information request.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco
WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco
nwahomepage.com
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
KHBS
Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00
Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
KHBS
Elkins woman killed in car crash on State Highway 16
ELKINS, Ark. — An Elkins woman was killed when her car went off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Hilda Stinson, 83, was driving a 2013 Mercedez-Benz east on State Highway 16 shortly before noon on Monday, according to the report. The car...
rhsnationalist.com
Tragedy ensues as kidnapping victims are located in Missouri
November 3rd 2022, in Southern Missouri, a missing mother and her unborn baby were found dead after being kidnapped in Arkansas on October 31st 2022. Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with her 4th child when she went missing in Benton County, Arkansas. Authorities were able to discover Amber Waterman’s involvement with the kidnapping through social media and cell phone records. Waterman called 911 and stated she gave birth and the baby was no longer breathing. She claimed the baby as her own when EMS was unsuccessful with CPR. EMS recommended that Amber receive medical help, but she refused. The baby was then taken to the coroner’s office and they told Amber that she could come to set up the funeral arrangements. Arkansas authorities called Missouri authorities to explain their suspicion the next day. The autopsy report from both Ashley and her daughter showed evidence that the baby was cut out prematurely. Amber has since pleaded not guilty. No charges have been placed on her husband, Jamie, due to a lack of evidence showing his involvement. If Amber’s verdict comes out as guilty she could face either the death penalty or a $250,000 fine.
Washington County IT Director fired for ‘violating policy’
The Washington County director of information has been fired for violating county policy, County Judge Patrick Deakins confirmed Friday.
Fayetteville Planning Commission approves early step for JJ’s Sports Complex development
The JJ's Sports Complex cleared its first hurdle for approval with the Fayetteville Planning Commission on Jan. 23.
Missing teen located safe in Fort Smith
SHARE! Fort Smith Police are looking for a 13-year-old who was last seen on Jan. 28.
nwahomepage.com
Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure
Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
koamnewsnow.com
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
Springdale gets 10 million views on school's Youtube channel
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale schools just reached a major milestone on its YouTube — 10 million views. Trent Jones, Springdale School District's communications director says the district's Youtube channel isn't just about the weekly announcements…. “It's Kindergarten all the way to 12th grade—we have all kinds of people...
