Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Hogs’ Ironically Named Last Play, Quad 1 Woes + More Insights from Baylor Loss

WACO, Texas — Once again, Arkansas basketball put itself in position for a signature win Saturday afternoon. And once again, it came up just short. The Razorbacks squandered a six-point halftime lead and Joseph Pinion missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer in their 67-64 loss at No. 17 Baylor inside the Ferrell Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Hogs facing tough turnaround with Texas A&M

Arkansas (14-7, 3-5 SEC) played well enough to win but suffered yet another agonizing defeat on the road at Baylor on Saturday. Now, the Razorbacks will have to quickly lick their wounds, regroup and recalibrate before hosting a red-hot Texas A&M squad in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a pivotal SEC showdown Tuesday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Gymbacks upset #8 LSU in front of sold out crowd

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in program history Barnhill Arena was sold out for an Arkansas gymnastics meet. The Gymbacks certainly gave the crowd a show by upsetting #8 LSU, 197.475-197.250. The Razorbacks final score was a program record at Barnhill Arena. Bentonville graduate Lauren Williams continued...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas extends new offers at Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its final Prospect Day before the 30-day dead period begins Monday and they extended at least three offers. The offers went to San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis Class of 2025 wide receiver Jaden Perez, 6-1, 160, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College Class of 2025 wide receiver Corey Simms, 6-3, 170, and Aledo (Texas) Class of 2026 running back -athlete Raycine Guillory Jr. 5-11, 170.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco

WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest

Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Dylan Barket

Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00

Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Elkins woman killed in car crash on State Highway 16

ELKINS, Ark. — An Elkins woman was killed when her car went off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Hilda Stinson, 83, was driving a 2013 Mercedez-Benz east on State Highway 16 shortly before noon on Monday, according to the report. The car...
ELKINS, AR
rhsnationalist.com

Tragedy ensues as kidnapping victims are located in Missouri

November 3rd 2022, in Southern Missouri, a missing mother and her unborn baby were found dead after being kidnapped in Arkansas on October 31st 2022. Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with her 4th child when she went missing in Benton County, Arkansas. Authorities were able to discover Amber Waterman’s involvement with the kidnapping through social media and cell phone records. Waterman called 911 and stated she gave birth and the baby was no longer breathing. She claimed the baby as her own when EMS was unsuccessful with CPR. EMS recommended that Amber receive medical help, but she refused. The baby was then taken to the coroner’s office and they told Amber that she could come to set up the funeral arrangements. Arkansas authorities called Missouri authorities to explain their suspicion the next day. The autopsy report from both Ashley and her daughter showed evidence that the baby was cut out prematurely. Amber has since pleaded not guilty. No charges have been placed on her husband, Jamie, due to a lack of evidence showing his involvement. If Amber’s verdict comes out as guilty she could face either the death penalty or a $250,000 fine.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure

Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
ARKANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.

GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
GROVE, OK
5NEWS

Springdale gets 10 million views on school's Youtube channel

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale schools just reached a major milestone on its YouTube — 10 million views. Trent Jones, Springdale School District's communications director says the district's Youtube channel isn't just about the weekly announcements…. “It's Kindergarten all the way to 12th grade—we have all kinds of people...
SPRINGDALE, AR

