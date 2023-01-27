ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

WSLS

Antoine’s Late 3-Pointer Lifts Radford Over SC Upstate 55-52

Spartansburg, SC – Bryan Antoine scored 21 points and buried a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to rally Radford to a 55-52 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday. Antoine shot 6 for 10 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for...
RADFORD, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Christiansburg, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Lady Cavs paste Spotswood in rematch of state semi

Jaelyn Hagee led four Carroll County players in double figures with 18 points as the Cavaliers crushed Spotswood 67-34 Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 3A State Semifinal. Hagee was joined in double figures by teammates Ashton Richardson (15 points), Lauren Alley (14 points) and Alyssa Ervin (11...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech takes care of business, downs Syracuse 85-70

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies moved to 3-7 in ACC play after an 85-70 win over Syracuse. For the second consecutive game, the Hokies found success thanks to a great shooting performance--53 percent from the field. The team knocked down 11 first half three pointers. Hunter Cattoor had the hot hand early and often from downtown making 6 triples finishing the game with 20 points.
BLACKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

New head of school at Field School of Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Field School of Charlottesville's Board of Trustiest has announced their recent appointment of the next Head of School. Vito "Bo" Perriello, III is a Charlottesville native and will serve as the third head of school since its founding in 2007. Perriello is a lifelong...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Briefly warmer Monday, then trending cooler to start February

ROANOKE, Va. – Most of us are dry this morning, but we are tracking some shower activity in Southside. The bulk of the rain stays south of the area today, but we’ll keep the small chance for rain in the forecast. Scattered showers are most likely in Southside,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint January 30, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today. Not free at 9? Don’t worry, we’ll post the complete show when it’s finished so you can watch whenever you’d like!
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

