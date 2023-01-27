Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Related
WSLS
Antoine’s Late 3-Pointer Lifts Radford Over SC Upstate 55-52
Spartansburg, SC – Bryan Antoine scored 21 points and buried a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to rally Radford to a 55-52 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday. Antoine shot 6 for 10 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for...
WSLS
Virginia Tech women beat Virginia in second installment of Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Kayana Traylor made 9 of 15 shots from the field and scored 25 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and No. 12 Virginia Tech beat Virginia 72-60 Sunday night. Virginia Tech (17-4, 7-4 ACC) rebounded from a 66-55 loss Thursday at No. 16...
Christiansburg, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Radford High School basketball team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Virginia Lands Commitment From Three-Star Safety
The Cavaliers added a talented and athletic safety to their 2023 recruiting class just before National Signing Day
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball Notebook: So, Ryan Dunn actually committed to UVA as a walk-on?
Ryan Dunn has been quite the pleasant surprise for Virginia this season, reminding more than a few people of former star De’Andre Hunter, a springy youth who blossomed into a lottery pick. Hard as it is to believe, Dunn, a four-star prep recruit, actually committed to Virginia as a...
thecarrollnews.com
Lady Cavs paste Spotswood in rematch of state semi
Jaelyn Hagee led four Carroll County players in double figures with 18 points as the Cavaliers crushed Spotswood 67-34 Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 3A State Semifinal. Hagee was joined in double figures by teammates Ashton Richardson (15 points), Lauren Alley (14 points) and Alyssa Ervin (11...
NBC 29 News
UVa Redshirts Leon Bond III and Isaac Traudt give Virginia fans a reason to be excited
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond were both highly recruited players for Virginia, and both have chosen to redshirt this year. The two guys have a ton of potential, and they’re using this time to get even better and stronger in practice. In pregame warmups, Leon...
WSLS
Virginia Tech takes care of business, downs Syracuse 85-70
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies moved to 3-7 in ACC play after an 85-70 win over Syracuse. For the second consecutive game, the Hokies found success thanks to a great shooting performance--53 percent from the field. The team knocked down 11 first half three pointers. Hunter Cattoor had the hot hand early and often from downtown making 6 triples finishing the game with 20 points.
NBC 29 News
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 27th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WSLS
‘He brings a lot of joy’: Roanoke College Athletic Training Clinic gets therapy dog
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke College Athletic Training Clinic is adding a four-legged friend to its team. Milo, an adorable dog who has already stolen the hearts of many, is coming to Roanoke College as a student-athlete wellness supporter. As he takes on his first season at Roanoke College,...
cbs19news
New head of school at Field School of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Field School of Charlottesville's Board of Trustiest has announced their recent appointment of the next Head of School. Vito "Bo" Perriello, III is a Charlottesville native and will serve as the third head of school since its founding in 2007. Perriello is a lifelong...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSLS
Win free pizza for a year at Benny’s grand-opening ceremony in Bedford this Friday
BEDFORD, Va. – Benny Soldato’s is one step closer to bringing its massive 28-inch pizzas to Bedford. A grand-opening ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at 620 Railroad Ave, and what’s even better is that those who attend will have the chance to win free pizza for a year.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 12 localities
Masking is now recommended for 12 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WSLS
Briefly warmer Monday, then trending cooler to start February
ROANOKE, Va. – Most of us are dry this morning, but we are tracking some shower activity in Southside. The bulk of the rain stays south of the area today, but we’ll keep the small chance for rain in the forecast. Scattered showers are most likely in Southside,...
WSLS
Virginia Tech sets new record with more than 47,000 applications for first-year admissions
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has reached a historic high of first-year applications for the third year in a row. For the fall of 2023 admissions, there were 47,128 applications submitted, a 4.4 percent increase in comparison with last year’s record of 45,124, according to the university. Overall,...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
WSLS
WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint January 30, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today. Not free at 9? Don’t worry, we’ll post the complete show when it’s finished so you can watch whenever you’d like!
NBC 29 News
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
Comments / 0