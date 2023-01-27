BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies moved to 3-7 in ACC play after an 85-70 win over Syracuse. For the second consecutive game, the Hokies found success thanks to a great shooting performance--53 percent from the field. The team knocked down 11 first half three pointers. Hunter Cattoor had the hot hand early and often from downtown making 6 triples finishing the game with 20 points.

