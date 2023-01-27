ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TMC Mega Raffle tickets go on sale Feb. 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tickets for the 11th annual TMC Mega Raffle go on sale Feb. 2. The popular raffle supports Tucson Medical Center and the southern Arizona community. The raffle has sold out early the past six years and has generated nearly $13 million for patient care...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter

Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
TUCSON, AZ
whereverfamily.com

Tucson for Multigen Families

Most people think of the obvious when planning multigen family travel to Arizona: The Grand Canyon. But Arizona is a vast state, offering many incredible destinations with their own charms. Tucson, in the heart of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, is the perfect way for multigen families to take a trip that will enthrall everyone, giving your family the perfect introduction to the beauty and flavors of the Southwest.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson councilman dies, flags to be flown at half-staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson city officials are mourning after the death of former city council member Paul Durham. Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to a statement from the city, and flags at city buildings are flying at half-staff in his honor. “He was an incredible...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting at a Tucson cemetery Saturday, Jan. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to Holy Hope Cemetery in the area near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road for the report of a shooting. One...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Public comment open for new incentives for film productions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona will once again be a booming location for film crew thanks to new incentives. Right now, public comment is open as the Arizona Commerce Authority and Film Tucson looks to revise the program. Teatro Carman was featured in Drew Barrymore’s movie Boys...
TUCSON, AZ

