15-year-old smuggler arrested in Benson, AZ
On Saturday, January 21, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol arrested a 15-year-old U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.
Tucson NAACP chapter responds to Memphis police video
Tucson's chapter of NAACP has responded to the death of Tyre Nichols. The NAACP chapter is joining voices nationwide that are calling for change.
USBP arrest smuggler at the Hwy 191
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol arrested a U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.
City of Tucson holding election for new fee
The City of Tucson is holding a special election in May that would have Tucson residents vote on a new fee that would be added to their TEP bill.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
KOLD-TV
TMC Mega Raffle tickets go on sale Feb. 2
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tickets for the 11th annual TMC Mega Raffle go on sale Feb. 2. The popular raffle supports Tucson Medical Center and the southern Arizona community. The raffle has sold out early the past six years and has generated nearly $13 million for patient care...
thisistucson.com
We're hosting our first-ever market! Local makers, a book hunt and a donation drive 👀
I remember going to Pop Cycle for the first time. It was in middle school, with my best friend Michaela. I was amazed by the handmade items, the funky license plates hanging throughout the store, cut into pieces to spell out different words and Tucson sayings. Into adulthood, she was...
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
thisistucson.com
New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter
Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
"Colors of the Stone" Gem Show at Casino Del Sol
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 ”Colors of the Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and lots of shopping for the Tucson Gem Show.
whereverfamily.com
Tucson for Multigen Families
Most people think of the obvious when planning multigen family travel to Arizona: The Grand Canyon. But Arizona is a vast state, offering many incredible destinations with their own charms. Tucson, in the heart of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, is the perfect way for multigen families to take a trip that will enthrall everyone, giving your family the perfect introduction to the beauty and flavors of the Southwest.
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
Downtown Tucson expecting several new businesses this year
The Downtown Tucson Partnership says there are already 2 businesses that have opened downtown this year and there will be at least 12 more this year.
Person injured in shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery
One person suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" in a shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery on Saturday, according to Tucson Police.
KOLD-TV
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more events get underway this month in Tucson many people around town are voicing their concerns over trash along our roadways. Many took to social media to give voice to their concerns:. “There’s so much trash and debris along I-10 it’s embarrassing.”...
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson councilman dies, flags to be flown at half-staff
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson city officials are mourning after the death of former city council member Paul Durham. Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to a statement from the city, and flags at city buildings are flying at half-staff in his honor. “He was an incredible...
Shooting behind Walmart on Wetmore sends man to hospital
Tucson Police are investigating a shooting behind the Walmart on E. Wetmore Road that left a man with "life-threatening injuries."
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting at a Tucson cemetery Saturday, Jan. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to Holy Hope Cemetery in the area near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road for the report of a shooting. One...
KOLD-TV
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona will once again be a booming location for film crew thanks to new incentives. Right now, public comment is open as the Arizona Commerce Authority and Film Tucson looks to revise the program. Teatro Carman was featured in Drew Barrymore’s movie Boys...
KOLD-TV
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A slew of dog attacks in Catalina have residents watching their backs, especially worried about their livestock. One family said they’re traumatized after their three award-winning dairy cows were ambushed. Erika Sparlin said it all happened so fast. Dogs broke through their back...
