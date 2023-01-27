Most people think of the obvious when planning multigen family travel to Arizona: The Grand Canyon. But Arizona is a vast state, offering many incredible destinations with their own charms. Tucson, in the heart of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, is the perfect way for multigen families to take a trip that will enthrall everyone, giving your family the perfect introduction to the beauty and flavors of the Southwest.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO