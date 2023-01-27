ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaotic videos show police rescuing suspect from oncoming train

Atlanta police say they saved the life of a man who stole one of their squad cars. The officers say the suspect hopped into a vehicle and went for a joyride before totaling the vehicle onto railroad tracks. They rescued him before an oncoming train smashed into the side of the car.
Boyfriend accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend while playing with gun in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man allegedly playing with a gun accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend Saturday evening in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to the Northside Plaza apartment complex near 400 Markham Street for a report of a person who was shot, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was reportedly shot in the chest.
Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating

BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work

A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
