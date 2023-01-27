Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.
Stone Mountain GA- Kelvin Dickerson,59 came home from a 3 month stay in a local medical facility to learn his utilities had been disconnected due to non-payment and facing eviction from his apartment. And his bank account with a zero balance.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Buckhead police chase nearly collides with Uber before flipping
A high-speed police chase through a Buckhead neighborhood ended when the suspect's car flipped and burst into flames. In an exclusive interview, a bystander told FOX 5 that she may be part of the reason the victim swerved and crashed. She said he nearly pummeled into her first.
Accused car break-in suspect exchanges gunfire with owner, shoots parked cars, APD says
ATLANTA — Officials say that a man was shot at when he confronted someone attempting to break into his car. Atlanta police said on Saturday, around 4:20 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired call on Vineyards Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
WXIA 11 Alive
Police searching for suspect in shooting death of man inside cafeteria in Atlanta
New surveillance video shows the suspect inside the cafeteria. Here's his description.
fox5atlanta.com
Chaotic videos show police rescuing suspect from oncoming train
Atlanta police say they saved the life of a man who stole one of their squad cars. The officers say the suspect hopped into a vehicle and went for a joyride before totaling the vehicle onto railroad tracks. They rescued him before an oncoming train smashed into the side of the car.
Police need help ID’ing suspect in November Midtown gas station shooting
Atlanta police are seeking public help in identifying a suspect in a November shooting that injured a woman at a Midtown gas station.
Boyfriend accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend while playing with gun in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man allegedly playing with a gun accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend Saturday evening in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to the Northside Plaza apartment complex near 400 Markham Street for a report of a person who was shot, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was reportedly shot in the chest.
Metro Atlanta police officer’s ‘amazing’ deed praised by neighbor, department
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock police officer is receiving recognition for helping a neighbor during a time of need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Woodstock Police Department was tagged in a social media post where Officer B. Keane was identified for “going...
APD: Man steals patrol car, crashes and flips onto train tracks while train was coming
ATLANTA — A man was arrested after he stole a patrol car and fled from Atlanta police, law officials told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Saturday around 2:10 a.m. an officer was conducting a traffic stop near...
Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta. According to police, shortly after 7 p.m., the victim was arguing with a woman she knows at 477 Windsor Street SW when the argument turned violent and she was stabbed in the leg. [DOWNLOAD:...
Cousin of 13-year-old killed in shooting near skating rink to start non-profit in his honor
DULUTH, Ga. — A family member of Deshon DuBose, a teenage boy shot and killed after enjoying a night of skating with friends, is turning the tragedy into action in hopes of reducing gun violence. She's known as "Trap the Barber," and T'Naya Hoover plans on combining her love...
Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
Police identify suspect accused of robbing man at SW Atlanta park in September
Police need help finding a suspect they say robbed another man at a park in southwest Atlanta last September.
Ga. man sentenced to 25 years in prison after Henry County gas station armed robbery
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after deputies say he robbed a Henry County gas station at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, a Henry County jury found Corey Criswell, 33, of Pike...
14-year-old Ga. boy left paralyzed after robbery and shooting; family desperate for answers
JACKSON, Ga. — Pamela Sims says a van and a cell phone was taken from her 14-year-old son before he was shot and robbed while visiting a friend in Jackson, Georgia. “This is heartbreaking, it’s devastating,” Sims said. Sims says her son rode to Jackson with an...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police arrest 20-year-old woman in connection with stabbing in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The DeKalb Police Department arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 50-year-old man. According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Rambling Way in reference to a person injured. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with multiple lacerations and stab wounds. The...
‘What did he do:’ Grandmother wants answers after man shot on lunch break at Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed outside of a Taco Mac restaurant in Cobb County earlier this week is providing new details on his death. Larry Miller was shot in the parking lot of the Taco Mac on Cobb Parkway in the middle of a busy shopping center on Monday.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work
A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
18-year-old woman shot while in passenger seat of car in southwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured. According to police, around 10:02 p.m. on Friday they responded to a person shot at 3699 Cascade Park Road. While there police located the woman who had been shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
APD searching for people who might have seen fight that led to 13-year-old’s death near skating rink
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for people seen on surveillance video in an effort to learn what happened to a 13-year-old murdered near a skating rink. Deshon DuBose was shot in the parking lot of Cascade Family Skating on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on Saturday night. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later died.
