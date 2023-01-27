ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Like Peyton Manning': 49ers teammates rave about Brock Purdy

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The San Francisco 49ers are on the verge of a Super Bowl berth, needing to just beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to reach the big game. Miraculously, their run has come with the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft under center.

The 49ers have not lost a game since turning to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy when Jimmy Garropolo injured his foot against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4. Purdy tossed 332 yards and three touchdowns to beat Seattle in the Wild Card round and avoided turning the ball over against a tough Dallas defense to help San Francisco reach the NFC Championship Game.

Along the way, Purdy has won over his 49ers teammates. Several players on both sides of the ball have talked openly about the rookie impressing them with his toughness, skills and leadership.

How the 49ers fared in their last 5 NFC Championship games

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel became a Purdy fan during the 49ers’ final preseason game in Houston. San Francisco was shut out, but Purdy threw for a game-high 182 yards.

"I go back to preseason against Houston," Samuel told the Mercury News . "How he just had this attitude and this competitive edge to himself, like if he messes up, he'll do it full speed and we'll talk about it at the end of the day."

Several of Purdy’s teammates talked about his fearlessness when dealing with older teammates. That especially struck left tackle Trent Williams, a 13-year NFL veteran who gave Purdy a lofty comparison.

Are you one of the Faithful? Send us your 49ers fan photos

"You would think he's been in the league 15 years," Williams said . "If you're talking, he'll say, ‘Shut your a** up.' He ain't no timid rookie feeling his way around. He will get on your a**. You would think he's like Peyton Manning or something.”

Against the Seahawks on Dec. 15, Purdy started a game on Thursday Night Football while battling an oblique injury. But even on short rest, Purdy did not let the injury affect him, throwing for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

“For him to not show any pain in his face or mannerisms or anything shows a lot about who he is," defensive end Nick Bosa said .

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The intangibles are impressive, but it still takes a good deal of skill to excel as an NFL quarterback. Purdy has repeatedly shown the ability to make daring plays, dodging pass rushers and making throws into traffic.

“He’s made some crazy plays. His feet are wild and the way he gets out of the pocket is honestly funny to watch because I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?’ sometimes. But it works,” tight end George Kittle said on the Pat McAfee Show .

The 49ers had plenty of success under Garoppolo, but he was never able to take them over the hump and win a Super Bowl. His teammates are hoping that Purdy could be the missing piece they need.

“I can’t talk enough about the poise and how incredible of a piece he’s been for us,” linebacker Fred Warner said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Because he had to obviously prove he’s capable of leading us to where we are now, and he’s done that. It’s a story you can’t draw up any better.”

The 49ers and Eagles will kick off at noon on Sunday. Purdy will have a new test - his first road playoff game.

