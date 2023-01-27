Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
Related
Bill proposes a return to state control for St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — In the state of Missouri, there's a battle over a bill on who should control the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Senate Bill 78 would put police back under state control. Joe Steiger, business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, is all for a...
3 LGBTQ Bars in St. Louis' Grove Threatened by Caller
A caller claiming to be "the Joker" said Saturday he was going to shoot up the bars
St. Louis American
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
'It was tough to watch' | Former & current St. Louis area officers react to Tyre Nichols video release
ST. LOUIS — Just 24 hours ago, the Memphis Police Department released the footage in the Tyre Nichols investigation to the public. Editor's Note: We need to warn you, the images are disturbing and very difficult to watch. Since its release, the video has sparked protests across the country,...
Bill to bypass St. Louis Circuit Attorney gets hearing in Jefferson City
“It is true that I don’t live in St. Louis,” says Representative Lane Roberts. “The idea that we are watching people die because we don’t want to be criticized for taking action is equally unconscionable.”
KSDK
Missouri bill proposes St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to go back under state control
Senate Bill 78 would put the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department back under state control. 10 years ago voters stripped that authority away from the state.
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
KMOV
East St. Louis Mayor, former PD chief give different versions over ousting
EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis mayor and former police chief disagree over the departure of the city’s top cop. Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Eastern III said former police chief Kendall Perry retired after failing to attend a meeting regarding Perry’s performance as chief on January 17. On Friday, Perry said he missed the meeting because of class, and then was granted leave from his doctor because he was ill.
Woman in Missouri convicted of killing her two infant twins
ST. LOUIS — A woman who reported her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of killing them in St. Louis, Missouri. Maya Caston, 28, was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment on Friday, according to The Associated Press. A detective in St. Louis...
KSDK
Video of beating of Tyre Nichols sparks reactions from St. Louis community, mental health advocates
Communities all over the U.S. are reacting to the brutal video of the beating of Tyre Nichols. Local groups like the Ethical Society of Police, want to take action.
FOX2now.com
Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash
Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church. Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis …. Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.
KMOV
St. Louis Board of Aldermen vote to double salary, bill heads to mayor’s desk
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to double their salary Friday. The final vote was 15 for, 8 against and 1 abstention. The plan would double the salary from about $36,000 to $72,000. It would go into effect in April, when the board shrinks from 28 members to 14. Alderpersons are expected to work 32 hours a week.
Crime in St. Louis City affects the entire region, St. Charles County Exec says
On Thursday’s “The Show,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed a thought that Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors shared: that crime in St. Louis City has an effect on the entire region. He explains how, and offers solutions.
FOX2now.com
23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole until 106
Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to prison for the remainder of his life. A St. Louis County judge sentenced him to 16 consecutive life sentences. 23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole …. Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to...
Man at large since January 20 turns himself in, $150,000 cash-only bond
A north St. Louis County man facing a child sex crime charge remained behind bars Sunday morning after surrendering to police.
St. Louis mayor addresses teen crime wave arrests
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke out about the arrests of three teens for this week's wave of violent crimes.
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885
This historic house is over 135 years old. Referred to as the Dr. George Ashe Bronson House, it was built in 1885 in St. Louis, Missouri on the corner of Washington and Compton Avenues. Dr. Bronson was a prominent dentist.
kjluradio.com
Freezing rain prompts some central Missouri schools to cancel Monday classes
Boonville R-1 Cooper County R-4 in Bunceton. College Park Christian Academy in Columbia (2 hour delay) Columbia Public Schools (2 hour delay) High Road School of Boone County (2 hour delay) State Technical College in Linn (Classes start at 10 a.m.)
St. Louis suburb’s ’15-minute-city’ plan gets international attention
ST. LOUIS — A plan to transform a St. Louis suburb into a “15-minute city” is getting worldwide recognition. The Guardian is featuring the O’Fallon, Illinois 20-year development plan. What is it? Simply put, people living in O’Fallon, Illinois, should have everything they need within a...
DEA: Fentanyl theft goes beyond one hospital
The Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis says the story we brought you last week about thousands of doses of narcotics missing from SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton is part of a larger problem.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0