Missing man found dead in Madera County, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – 21-year-old Christopher Alvarez was found dead Tuesday after being reported missing that same day.RELATED: Madera deputies search for missing man
Deputies say Alvarez was reported missing Tuesday after not reporting to work.
That day, authorities say his car was found abandoned near Highway 145 and Highway 41.
Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances and manner of his death.
Deputies state as of now, they haven't found any evidence that indicates criminal activity was a contributing factor.
