Son cries, father addresses family in moments after Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trail verdict
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A Taylor County jury delivered a guilty verdict in the 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial in the shooting death of Aaron Howard. Although Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller were both on trial, it was only 72-year-old Johnnie Dee who was found guilty in a unanimous decision.
On January 26 around 7:40 p.m., Michael Miller burst into tears in the courtroom as he heard his dad’s verdict. Johnnie Miller however, seemed to have no reaction at first.
Johnnie Dee then turned to his family and friends, and told them he appreciates them. Johnnie Dee was heard telling his supporters to go home and get a good night’s sleep. He also said that he is 72 years old and does not know how much longer he has left.
Michael and Johnnie Dee shared a hug, the father telling his family to not cry, then gave his wife a kiss and a hug before the courtroom was dismissed.
Although the family of Aaron Howard was present for the trial, they were not in the courtroom when the verdict was delivered. A family friend told KTAB/KRBC it was just too painful to be there any longer.
Johnnie Millers sentence hearing will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com as more details are released.
