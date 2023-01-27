ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
insidernj.com

Here’s What’s On Tap Under The Gold Dome On Monday

Here’s what’s on tap under the Gold Dome on Monday (January 30th):. Senate Environment and Energy Meeting 10:00 AM Committee Room 1, 1st Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ Chair: Sen. Smith, Bob. S421 [Smith, Bob/Greenstein, Linda R.], Waste in landfills, organic-establish Statewide target to reduce disposal. S427...
TRENTON, NJ
insidernj.com

Oroho Will Not Seek Re-election to New Jersey Senate

Statement from Senator Steve Oroho (R-24) announcing that he will not be a candidate for re-election to the state Senate:. “I recently announced my intention to seek reelection to the New Jersey State Senate, but circumstances have changed and I’ve made a personally difficult decision that I will not be a candidate for re-election. However, I am comfortable that I am making the right decision for my family and me.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy