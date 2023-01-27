Read full article on original website
Insider NJ Key Must-Read Pieces: Week of the West New York Intensification
From West New York to Dover, from LD31 to LD39, from Hudson County to Morris County, here are the Insider NJ key must-read pieces from the past week:. Insider NJ’s 2023 Advance Publication (PDF) In a way, the times proved no different from the past, as the rest of...
Here’s What’s On Tap Under The Gold Dome On Monday
Here’s what’s on tap under the Gold Dome on Monday (January 30th):. Senate Environment and Energy Meeting 10:00 AM Committee Room 1, 1st Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ Chair: Sen. Smith, Bob. S421 [Smith, Bob/Greenstein, Linda R.], Waste in landfills, organic-establish Statewide target to reduce disposal. S427...
Oroho Will Not Seek Re-election to New Jersey Senate
Statement from Senator Steve Oroho (R-24) announcing that he will not be a candidate for re-election to the state Senate:. “I recently announced my intention to seek reelection to the New Jersey State Senate, but circumstances have changed and I’ve made a personally difficult decision that I will not be a candidate for re-election. However, I am comfortable that I am making the right decision for my family and me.
