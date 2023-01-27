Statement from Senator Steve Oroho (R-24) announcing that he will not be a candidate for re-election to the state Senate:. “I recently announced my intention to seek reelection to the New Jersey State Senate, but circumstances have changed and I’ve made a personally difficult decision that I will not be a candidate for re-election. However, I am comfortable that I am making the right decision for my family and me.

