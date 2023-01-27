ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Organ Mountain boys hold off Centennial rally to secure 59-43 win

By Sam Guzman
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Organ Mountain (16-3, 4-0 District 3-5A) boys managed to hold off a rallying Centennial (9-11, 3-1 District 3-5A) team to secure a 59-43 win on Thursday night at Centennial High School.

Organ Mountain went into halftime with a 40-15 lead over Centennial. The Hawks battled back and made it a close game. The Hawks would get as close as 7 points in the early stages of the 4th quarter before the Knights responded and extended their lead back to double digits.

Organ Mountain secured its 16th victory of the season and remains undefeated in district play. That was Centennial’s first loss of district play at this point of the season.

At Las Cruces High School, Las Cruces hosted Alamogordo. Las Cruces edged out Alamogordo as they took a 52-46 win.

Las Cruces is now 10-9 overall and 3-1 in District 3-5A play.

On the girls side, Centennial grabbed a 42-33 win over Organ Mountain.

Centennial is now 14-4 overall and 3-1 in District 3-5A play. Organ Mountain fell to 12-7 overall and 2-2 in District 3-5A.

