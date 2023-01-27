Read full article on original website
kalb.com
LSUA come up in the clutch to push by LCU to improve to 15-7
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Red Rivalry continues today and LSUA escapes with a two-point victory over the Wildcats beating them 76-74. LSUA led at the half 39-33 but it was the Wildcats outscoring the Generals 41-37 in the second half. The game was down to possession and with time...
kalb.com
LCU defense shines in the double header against Dillard
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Wildcats were in control of both games against Dillard on the diamond on Jan. 27. In the first game of the doubleheader, the Wildcats shut out the Blue Devils 7-0. They allowed three hits and did not have an error in the game. Payton Lamartiniere...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier, Plain Dealing, PCA notch district wins; Parkway drops heartbreaker to 1-5A leader Southwood
The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats, Plain Dealing Lions and Providence Classical Academy won district games Friday night. In District 1-5A, Airline defeated Haughton 48-46 at Haughton on Jeremiyah Stafford’s layup at the buzzer.. In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Parkway dropped a 52-50 heartbreaker to Southwood at...
Shreveport, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
earnthenecklace.com
Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
KSLA
Krewe of Centaur holds annual Mardi Gras ball
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season started a few weeks ago, and while the season took a little break, the Krewe of Centaur started it back up by kicking off the festivities with their annual Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Ball. The ball was held on Saturday, Jan. 28,...
KTBS
Body found in Shreveport identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
KTBS
First Baptist: Ice Up South Highlands
SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist is throwing another block party for Shreveport and South Highlands. There will be a giant ice slide with sleds on the front lawn, a petting zoo and pony rides, fire pits with marshmallow roasting, live music, and food trucks by Rhino Coffee, Beauxjax Mobile Cajun Food & Eatery, and Dr. Crepe.
KSLA
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.
KSLA
MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
KSLA
A very wet forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! More rain in the forecast for today, this time heavier rain is expected as highs eventually reach the mid-60s again. WE have already had some thunderstorms pass over Shreveport and we will see more thunderstorms possible throughout the day, especially during the afternoon hours and the rain will continue into the night. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s as rain tapers off going into Monday.
KTBS
Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting
One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
KTBS
4 in race for Shreveport marshal; DeSoto coroner elected without opposition
SHREVEPORT, La. - The race is just beginning for some candidates vying for positions on the March 25 ballot, while others were elected by being the lone qualifiers. In Caddo Parish, Ruby "Susie" Byrd" will be the Justice of the Peace in District 3 since she was the only one who qualified.
KLTV
Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man is charged with attempt to commit murder for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
KTBS
Shreveport woman shot in Sunday mass shooting has died
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died, according to the Caddo Coroner's Office. Latounda Bryant, 33, of North Southland Park Drive, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the shooting.
Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public's help.
KTBS
Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage opens all 3 spillway gates
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department is monitoring the weekend’s rain event and has been monitoring the Cross Lake water level and the bayous feeding into Cross Lake. Currently, all three spillway gates are open. The eepartment has had several gates open most...
KTBS
Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport
Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
KSLA
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
KSLA
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport. Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Caddo...
