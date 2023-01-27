Handyman nearly carjacked by alleged drunk driver, hits suspect with van to escape

Read full article on original website
Family still searching for answers after Detroit father of 4 fatally shot during robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demetrius Jones, a married father of four, was gunned down on October 12, 2020, and his family is still looking for answers. According to authorities, 46-year-old Jones was found shot to death inside a house on Greenway between Howell and Northfield on Detroit's west side. "It...
Detroit police seek 2 suspects involved in an armed carjacking on the city's northwest side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police are seeking information on two suspects who carjacked a man last week. Two armed men walked up to a man inside his car on Jan 24. in the 19100 block of Telegraph, said police. Officials said the 56-year-old man was ordered to get out of his car by the suspects.
Deputy resigns after investigation for improper search of Pontiac mom, 2 sons who froze to death
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy resigned several days after the Sheriff's Office learned that he had been in contact with a Pontiac mother and her two sons for several days leading up to their deaths. According to the Sheriff's office, the investigation was completed and...
Deputy resigns after investigation into contact with mom & children who froze to death
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI -- The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the resignation of a deputy who was being investigated for not doing a thorough search of an area after police were contacted about a mother and her children who were outside and underdressed for the cold weather. The...
Suspect arrested after setting Macomb County operations van on fire
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect was arrested after he set a Macomb County faculty and operation van on fire early Sunday morning. On January 29, at approximately 2 a.m., the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Clemens Fire Department were dispatched to a suspected fire at the Macomb County parking structure.
Detroit police searching for suspects who stole car with a baby still inside
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for two suspects who stole a car with a baby inside. The incident happened on Monday, January 23, at around 1:50 p.m. in the 11500 block of Wyoming. Police say the victim exited a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered the gas...
Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police
DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
TPD: minor dead after vehicle collides with pole
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning. TPD says the driver, a 26-year-old from Toledo, was heading northbound on Monroe Street when her vehicle went off the road at Robinwood Avenue and hit a light pole around 2 a.m.
Multiple semi-trucks, cars involved in I-94 crash after jackknifed big rig causes major accident
CHELSEA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A major accident on I-94 Monday morning has left multiple people with injuries after several vehicles were involved in a crash. Police responded to reports of several semi-trucks and passenger vehicles damaged in a multi-vehicle crash near Chelsea in Washtenaw County. The crash happened around 7 a.m., police tweeted out.
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy resigns following death investigation
An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy who had been in contact with a Pontiac mother and two children who froze to death has resigned.
Deputies looking for missing man last seen leaving McLaren Oakland Hospital
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man who left a Pontiac hospital during an evaluation Sunday night. Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, of Pontiac, left McLaren Oakland Hospital shortly before 11 p.m. Hospital security told deputies that Longoria left the hospital and...
'Troopers do it all': MSP trooper finds escaped horse in Freedom Township, escorts her home [PHOTOS]
A horse is home safe and sound, thanks to Michigan State Police in Washtenaw County. MSP officials say they got a call on Saturday that a horse had gotten loose and was looking for her way home in Freedom Township.
Local family searching for 15-year-old missing since Friday; foul play suspected
The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor is now entering its third day. 15-year-old Adriana Davidson never came home from school Friday.
Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
Community gathers to remember Pontiac mother, 2 sons who froze to death
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Community members gathered Sunday to remember a Pontiac mom and her two sons who froze to death on January 16, 2023. "Just to have this community here, come out, it was overwhelming. I’m still full from it, tears after tears behind it so," said Rhodesia Cannady, a family member.
Illinois man charged in stabbing of 14-year-old girl in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - An Illinois man, 18, is charged for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl who refused to have sex with him.Julian Antonio Pinedo is charged with assault with intent to murder and was arraigned on Friday in the 52-2nd District Court."The victim is stable and seems to be holding her own," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We have taken an important step to hold the perpetrator accountable by arraigning him on serious charges today. I look forward to that proceeding."Authorities say deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay Street on a report of a teen...
Donations needed after 133 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting ring in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An animal nonprofit out of Metro Detroit is looking for donations after more than a hundred dogs were rescued from a suspected dog fighting operation in Detroit. Bark Nation, which is based out of Metro Detroit, said it's animal response unit helped police rescue 133 dogs...
Family of man found dead on Southfield Freeway starts fundraiser for funeral
The family of a 22-year-old man whose body was found this week on the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with funeral and burial expenses. The victim was identified as John Williams in the GoFundMe. Michigan State Police were...
