WPMI
New guidelines for treating childhood obesity include medications, surgery for first time
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its recommendations on childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years, emphasizing a need for early and intensive treatment. The guidance comes as childhood obesity rates have continued to rise over the past decade and a half, increasing from 17% to 20%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fairhope pediatrician Dr. Katrina Skinner, who is the immediate past president of the Alabama Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, says obesity can impact the lives of children in many ways.
WPMI
Applications open for The Wharf scholarship for outstanding Baldwin County senior
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The Wharf at Orange Beach today announced applications are now open for the third annual $10,000 scholarship that will be awarded to one, graduating high school senior that resides and attends school in Baldwin County in 2023. The scholarship is awarded through The Wharf’s...
WPMI
Foley PD: Man charged after firing into home containing children
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on Friday, January 27th, 2023, officers and detectives of the Foley Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired in the 400 block of West Orange Avenue. The investigation revealed that 29-year-old Julian Antione Tolbert of Foley came to...
WPMI
Mobile woman shot at during road rage incident
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A woman was reportedly shot at in broad daylight driving near the University of South Alabama. Police say it was a matter of road rage. The woman who was shot at says she is now living in fear. Wednesday, she was leaving Walmart with a...
WPMI
Alabama Big 10 Mayors meet in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Big 10 Mayors on Monday, January 30, will hold a press conference at the Battle House Renaissance Hotel following their quarterly meeting, which will take place in Mobile. The mayors, representing the state’s ten largest cities, will be discussing their mission to...
WPMI
More than 400 people join march for life through Downtown Mobile
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — More than 400 people marched through downtown mobile this morning. It's the first march for life event in our area since Roe Versus Wade was overturned last June. Their message was simple: support life. Sarah Eubanks used to work in a mobile abortion clinic. Eubanks...
WPMI
Mobile County Commission issues revised ARPA strategic spending plan
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Commission issued a revised version of its American Rescue Plan Act Strategic Spending Plan to reflect actions taken since the initial plan’s approval on August 1, 2022. Revisions to the plan include adding three water/sewer infrastructure projects: Bayou La Batre...
WPMI
Gulf Shores planning visitor safety in light of beach erosion
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Gulf Shores was already concerned about beach erosion before severe weather came through this week. City council members met and discussed the current situation at a recent meeting. Gulf Shores beaches have some problems. “The winter storms have basically taken away...
WPMI
Irvington man killed in single-vehicle crash in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:57 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, has claimed the life of a Irvington man. 65-year-old Rodney Dean Kennedy was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway, overturned, and struck a ditch. Kennedy...
WPMI
Mobile County NAACP President responds to Tyre Nichols video
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — "The acts of those officers were hideous, the outcome was sad," said Robert Clopton, Mobile County NAACP President. Mobile county NAACP President Robert Clopton sat down with NBC15 Emily Pounds Friday as the bodycam footage of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was released to the public.
WPMI
Police confirm fatality in I-10/I-65 accident
Mobile Police confirm one person has died after a crash near the I-10/I-65 interchange. It happened around 6 Monday morning in the eastbound lane near the 20-mile marker. Officers shut down the lane and rerouted drivers to I-65, Government Boulevard, and Rangeline Road. Right now there is no word on...
