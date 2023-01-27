MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its recommendations on childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years, emphasizing a need for early and intensive treatment. The guidance comes as childhood obesity rates have continued to rise over the past decade and a half, increasing from 17% to 20%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fairhope pediatrician Dr. Katrina Skinner, who is the immediate past president of the Alabama Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, says obesity can impact the lives of children in many ways.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO