WOWT
Betting on in-state Nebraska games could be on the table with proposed bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re wanting to bet on in-state Nebraska college teams like the Huskers, a new bill could make that happen. Nebraska State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln says LB168 is about creating consistency with sports betting legislation. “You can bet on Nebraska teams when they’re...
reviewofoptometry.com
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT
If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
Pillen leans into ‘opportunity scholarships’ debate
Before a press conference promoting a potential state tax break for donors helping low-income parents pay for private school, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to 15 students from his hometown.
WOWT
Nebraska State Senator pushes for in-state sports betting
Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries. An Omaha dry cleaning business was the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired. Updated: 12 hours ago. A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Northeast ag dean, instructor named deputy director at NDA
LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College administrator and instructor has been named deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Director Sherry Vinton announced the appointment of Hilary Maricle as deputy director recently. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Guns in Nebraska: Three hearings cover proposed future of firearm laws
Three bills which would alter Nebraska fire-arm laws were the topic of controversy on Thursday, Jan. 26, for four and half hours. Dozens of constituents gathered in front of the Judiciary Committee at the Nebraska State Capitol to testify on separate bills that would, respectively, waive training requirements for concealed carry permits, require suicide awareness training for the same permits and allow off-duty police officers to carry handguns when picking up their children on school grounds.
cowboystatedaily.com
$10 Million ‘World-Class’ Shooting Complex Could Make Wyoming An International Destination
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has missed the mark by not having a world-class shooting complex that could draw tourism and boost the state to international status among firearms and archery enthusiasts, say proponents of a bill to launch the project. The shooting sports are...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Awarded Class C Girls High School Golf Championship Tournament through 2026
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Activities Association listened to proposals from communities in Nebraska on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and decided in an 8-0 vote to award the community of North Platte the Class C Girls High School State Golf Championship for the years 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, according to a press release from Visit North Platte.
WOWT
Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness
A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
doniphanherald.com
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska
KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Governor Pillen appoints new public service commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Nebraska is getting a new public service commissioner and he's a familiar name in Omaha. Governor Jim Pillen announced today he's appointing Christian Mirch to the position. It was previously held by Crystal Rhoades. She was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk...
klkntv.com
‘Don’t leave seniors behind’: Nebraska health care pleads for funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- In Nebraska, over 20,000 seniors require some form of care, and with ongoing closures, growing concerns stem from a lack of funding. Since 2015, 44 nursing homes and 34 assisted living facilities have closed in Nebraska, resulting in a total loss of more than 3,000 beds for seniors.
doniphanherald.com
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
klkntv.com
Snow mainly to our north, but arctic air coming this weekend
The pleasant, sunny weather that we saw to close out the week on Friday will be changing soon. By Friday night, snow starts west and moves eastward along the NE/SD border. Light snow will be possible in Lincoln, but most accumulating snow will fall to the north. Increasing clouds and...
News Channel Nebraska
Slama: LB 66 allows ATVs on rural roads
LINCOLN – State Sen. Julie Slama’s latest legislative column highlights her bill to allow ATVs for street use. Slama’s says LB 66 makes sense for rural life, where cities can already allow ATVs within city limits. The said ATVs and UTVs on rural roads allows people to...
rmef.org
New Reporting Tool Fights Nebraska Wildlife Crime
Below is a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a...
WOWT
Nebraska Gov. Pillen announces new State Fire Marshal
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is getting a new fire marshal after the governor’s first choice resigned for health reasons. Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday he is appointing Scott Cordes as the new State Fire Marshal. Cordes is replacing Shane Hunter, who was Pillen’s original appointment for the position, after he resigned for personal health reasons.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
