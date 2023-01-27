Man who killed wife inside Delaware County Wawa found guilty by jury

It took a jury in Delaware County less than half an hour to convict a man of shooting and killing his ex-wife.

Brian Kennedy, 37, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Stephanie Miller.

It happened inside a Wawa in Radnor Township back in March 2019.

Authorities say Kennedy used an AR-15 to kill the mother of his child.

Officials detailed the moments when they say Brian Kennedy shot and killed his ex-wife, 37-year-old Stephanie Miller as reported by Jeff Chirico during Action News at 11 on March 29, 2019.

"It was horrible. One of the most horrible things that people in Radnor have seen in quite a long time," said Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer after the guilty verdict was reached Thursday.

Authorities say Miller was shot four times in a store full of people.

"He brought a weapon of war, came in and killed his ex-wife because he was apparently unhappy with her," said Stollsteimer.

The DA's office says Miller had a previous "protection from abuse order" against Kennedy.

A sentencing date for Kennedy was not immediately released.