Man who killed wife inside Delaware County Wawa found guilty by jury

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago

It took a jury in Delaware County less than half an hour to convict a man of shooting and killing his ex-wife.

Brian Kennedy, 37, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Stephanie Miller.

It happened inside a Wawa in Radnor Township back in March 2019.

Authorities say Kennedy used an AR-15 to kill the mother of his child.

"It was horrible. One of the most horrible things that people in Radnor have seen in quite a long time," said Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer after the guilty verdict was reached Thursday.

Authorities say Miller was shot four times in a store full of people.

"He brought a weapon of war, came in and killed his ex-wife because he was apparently unhappy with her," said Stollsteimer.

The DA's office says Miller had a previous "protection from abuse order" against Kennedy.

A sentencing date for Kennedy was not immediately released.

