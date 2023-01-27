SALT LAKE CITY — Here's a novel — and philanthropic — way to tell your ex it's over, really O-V-E-R. For a donation, the San Antonio Zoo will symbolically name a cockroach, rodent or vegetable after your "not-so-special someone." At your request, the zoo will also send them a digital downloadable Valentine's Day card to notify them that a bug, veggie or rodent that bears their name has been fed to an animal at the zoo.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO