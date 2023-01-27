ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

ksl.com

Power outages hit Salt Lake Valley as cold front settles in

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 2,000 customers reported power outages across the Salt Lake Valley Monday morning amid frigid temperatures, according to Rocky Mountain Power's outage map. The map said that 13 outages in Utah were affecting 2,240 customers. That changed to 19 outages affecting 205 customers along the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Cache, Box Elder counties, USU delay school start on Tuesday

LOGAN — Multiple school districts announced a two-hour delay for school on Tuesday in northern Utah due to extreme weather conditions. Utah State University announced Monday evening that offices are closed until 10 a.m. and any classes that begin before 10 a.m. are canceled "due to continued extreme temperatures."
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Head-on collision near Eagle Mountain injures 2, closes highway

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Two people were taken to local hospitals in serious condition after a crash Monday on state Route 73 near Eagle Mountain. Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said there was a head-on collision on the highway, east of Eagle Mountain Boulevard. The crash occurred when a...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ksl.com

5-vehicle accident on I-15 snarls traffic in Utah County

LINDON — A multivehicle car accident on northbound I-15 near Lindon shut down traffic and caused commuting delays Monday evening. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said five cars were involved in the accident, including a U-Haul box truck. The crash originally blocked the left three lanes of traffic but got pushed over to the right after emergency services arrived, Roden said.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Police shooting near Cedar City leaves woman injured

CEDAR CITY — A woman was shot and injured by police Sunday night near Cedar City. The incident occurred near the area of 4680 North and 4500 West, northwest of Cedar City, when Iron County sheriff's deputies and Enoch police officers responded to a report of a "suspicious person in possession of a firearm," according to a statement from the Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 weapons displayed, shots fired in road rage incident, UHP says

SPANISH FORK — A road rage incident in Spanish Fork Canyon early Monday led to multiple shots being fired, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. About 12:40 a.m., troopers responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 6 near the mouth of the canyon involving a sedan and a semitruck.
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

House cleaning argument ends with man running over wife, police say

PROVO — An American Fork man was charged Monday with running over his estranged wife while their kids were in the vehicle. Timothy James Fawcett, 33, is charged in 4th District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony; and damaging a phone, a class B misdemeanor.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Addiction recovery story: How faith saved a Utah couple

SALT LAKE CITY — It's the oldest recipe for success in the book. Quite literally. Turn your life over to God and follow the path spelled out in the Bible. You'll get no argument from Lester and Stephanie Herrera that it's a formula that can change lives. Even those once considered lost causes — like, for example, theirs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to something

SALT LAKE CITY — Here's a novel — and philanthropic — way to tell your ex it's over, really O-V-E-R. For a donation, the San Antonio Zoo will symbolically name a cockroach, rodent or vegetable after your "not-so-special someone." At your request, the zoo will also send them a digital downloadable Valentine's Day card to notify them that a bug, veggie or rodent that bears their name has been fed to an animal at the zoo.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Pleasant Grove man admits to handcuffing, threatening girlfriend

PROVO — A Pleasant Grove man admitted to holding his girlfriend in his home, handcuffing her, putting a gun to her head and threatening to harm or kill her. Hector Ortega, 44, pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

