FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
ksl.com
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is used to herding a few stray elk, deer or cougars that have wandered into neighborhoods to check out the scenery, or more than likely grab a bite to eat because the snow is so deep in their own backyard.
ksl.com
Power outages hit Salt Lake Valley as cold front settles in
SALT LAKE CITY — Over 2,000 customers reported power outages across the Salt Lake Valley Monday morning amid frigid temperatures, according to Rocky Mountain Power's outage map. The map said that 13 outages in Utah were affecting 2,240 customers. That changed to 19 outages affecting 205 customers along the...
ksl.com
Cache, Box Elder counties, USU delay school start on Tuesday
LOGAN — Multiple school districts announced a two-hour delay for school on Tuesday in northern Utah due to extreme weather conditions. Utah State University announced Monday evening that offices are closed until 10 a.m. and any classes that begin before 10 a.m. are canceled "due to continued extreme temperatures."
ksl.com
'A culinary movement': 11 Utah restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah historically hasn't been revered as a culinary hotbed, but the tides may be changing. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced that 11 Utah restaurants and chefs have been named semifinalists for prestigious awards. Chefs at five Utah restaurants were named semifinalists for "best...
ksl.com
Head-on collision near Eagle Mountain injures 2, closes highway
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Two people were taken to local hospitals in serious condition after a crash Monday on state Route 73 near Eagle Mountain. Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said there was a head-on collision on the highway, east of Eagle Mountain Boulevard. The crash occurred when a...
ksl.com
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
ksl.com
Prosecutors decline to file charges in West Valley shooting death
WEST VALLEY CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office is declining to file criminal charges against a man who was arrested last month for investigation of aggravated murder. On Dec. 27, Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden, was shot at the Redwood apartments, 4000 S. Redwood Road in...
ksl.com
5-vehicle accident on I-15 snarls traffic in Utah County
LINDON — A multivehicle car accident on northbound I-15 near Lindon shut down traffic and caused commuting delays Monday evening. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said five cars were involved in the accident, including a U-Haul box truck. The crash originally blocked the left three lanes of traffic but got pushed over to the right after emergency services arrived, Roden said.
ksl.com
Police shooting near Cedar City leaves woman injured
CEDAR CITY — A woman was shot and injured by police Sunday night near Cedar City. The incident occurred near the area of 4680 North and 4500 West, northwest of Cedar City, when Iron County sheriff's deputies and Enoch police officers responded to a report of a "suspicious person in possession of a firearm," according to a statement from the Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force.
ksl.com
2 weapons displayed, shots fired in road rage incident, UHP says
SPANISH FORK — A road rage incident in Spanish Fork Canyon early Monday led to multiple shots being fired, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. About 12:40 a.m., troopers responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 6 near the mouth of the canyon involving a sedan and a semitruck.
ksl.com
House cleaning argument ends with man running over wife, police say
PROVO — An American Fork man was charged Monday with running over his estranged wife while their kids were in the vehicle. Timothy James Fawcett, 33, is charged in 4th District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony; and damaging a phone, a class B misdemeanor.
ksl.com
Addiction recovery story: How faith saved a Utah couple
SALT LAKE CITY — It's the oldest recipe for success in the book. Quite literally. Turn your life over to God and follow the path spelled out in the Bible. You'll get no argument from Lester and Stephanie Herrera that it's a formula that can change lives. Even those once considered lost causes — like, for example, theirs.
ksl.com
Zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to something
SALT LAKE CITY — Here's a novel — and philanthropic — way to tell your ex it's over, really O-V-E-R. For a donation, the San Antonio Zoo will symbolically name a cockroach, rodent or vegetable after your "not-so-special someone." At your request, the zoo will also send them a digital downloadable Valentine's Day card to notify them that a bug, veggie or rodent that bears their name has been fed to an animal at the zoo.
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man admits to handcuffing, threatening girlfriend
PROVO — A Pleasant Grove man admitted to holding his girlfriend in his home, handcuffing her, putting a gun to her head and threatening to harm or kill her. Hector Ortega, 44, pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
Police interviewing 6 teens in connection with Taylorsville High shooting incident
TAYLORSVILLE — Police said they have identified and made contact with the six teens involved in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School Thursday. Sgt. Jeff Smith with the Taylorsville Police Department told KSL-TV that detectives are interviewing the teens, who went to...
ksl.com
South Jordan woman sentenced to 5 years of probation in shooting death of estranged husband
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her estranged husband while another man hid in a nearby dumpster was sentenced Friday to five years of probation. Third District Judge Amber Mettler ordered Emilee Petersen Fisher, 48, to serve concurrent sentences of...
