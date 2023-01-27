Read full article on original website
Dylan Sinclair Sets Dates For First Three Live U.S. Shows
Dylan Sinclair is making his way into the U.S. this spring. The emerging talent has set aside three dates for his forthcoming mini-tour. Sinclair will stop by Baby’s All Right in New York, New York on March 5, 2023. From there, he will travel down south to Atlanta, Georgia for a show at Vinyl on March 8, 2023. Then, he’ll wrap up his mini-tour with a live show at The Echo in Los Angeles, California on March 13, 2023.
Lil’ Yachty Shares Cover For ‘Let’s Start Here’ Album
After contributing to 21 Savage and Drake’s Her Loss, Lil’ Yachty is ready to return with a new body of work. On Tuesday, he shared the artwork for his forthcoming project, Let’s Start Here. Set for release on January 27, the Georgia native’s newest LP is covered by a piece of AI-generated artwork that appears to show a set of record executive frighteningly laughing as they present a contract for someone to sign.
Reuben Vincent Bares His Heart On ‘Love Is War’
Some artists stumble into the world of music. Others may find their way into the industry later in life after trying a few other things. Within a third group, there is a collection of artists who have been building a catalog of records since they were sitting in eighth-period English class. Queen City’s own Reuben Vincent is the latter. From the day he connected with 9th Wonder as a 16-year-old high school student, he has been building to the moment he would rap alongside North Carolina legend Rapsody and inking a deal with Roc Nation. This Friday, he crosses another item off of his checklist — releasing his debut studio LP, Love Is War.
Usher, Missy Elliott And Mariah Carey To Lead 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival
Festival season may be a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped promoters and organizers from sharing pieces of exciting news. Leading the way, Governors Ball indicated that Kendrick Lamar, Tems, Lizzo and Lil’ Baby would be taking the stage in New York. Shortly thereafter, Goldenvoice extended its partnership with YouTube and made way for the festival to be live-streamed to those who can’t make it out to California.
Fall Out Boy Announces First New Album Since 2018
Fall Out Boy is on its way back to the studio. For the first time in five years, the band will release a new album called So Much (For) Stardust on March 24, 2023. The band shared the news via Instagram. “‘Time is luck.’ Finish another tour. You reflect but...
Starz Renews ‘BMF’ For Third Season
BMF isn’t finished just yet. After bringing in more than four million viewers for the start of season two, BMF has officially earned a spot for a third season at Starz. “BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” Kathryn Busby of Starz told The Hollywood Reporter.
Ness Julius Shares A Live Performance Of ‘Can’t Call It’
In any art form, there is no one thing that an artist must do. Whether it’s music, film, television, fine art or even poetry, there is the freedom to express yourself in any way that you see fit. Out in California, artists have taken this mantra and pushed it to the limit for decades, but this recent crop of acts has taken things in new directions. In one neighborhood, there may be BLXST fusing together Rap and R&B in a smooth way. Elsewhere, you may have India Shawn pulling together Soul and R&B in her own musical gumbo. Within this exciting and always evolving scene, one city, in particular, is often overlooked — Bakersfield. A rising talent out of the city by the name of Ness Julius is looking to change that for good.
SZA’s ‘S.O.S’ Spends Seventh Straight Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart
The top of the Billboard 200 chart remains unchanged for a seventh consecutive week. In the week ending January 26, SZA moved 110,000 units of her sophomore studio LP, S.O.S. The December 2022 release becomes the first album from a female artist to top the chart for seven weeks since Taylor Swift’s Folklore did so in 2020. Furthermore, SZA’s latest LP becomes the first R&B album to spend its first seven weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart since Whitney Houston’s Whitney in 1987. Ultimately, Whitney ended up spending eleven weeks atop the chart.
Reggie Becton Sets The Stage For ‘Sad Boy’ With Live Edition Of ‘Sway’
“I can’t watch a man sing a song,” Jerry Seinfeld said way back when. “What, are you crazy?” Elaine Barnes fired back. To this day, much of the world stands on the side of Elaine Barnes. Over the years, a collection of artists ranging from Marvin Gaye in the 1970s to Brent Faiyaz in the 2020s have been able to pull in listeners time and time again. As a matter of fact, both Marvin Gaye and Brent Faiyaz are from the same Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. area. More recently, an artist out of Prince George’s County by the name of Reggie Becton has been pulling out crowds to see him live. Just last year, he delivered shows in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. before being forced to cancel his show in New York due to COVID-19 precautions. Fortunately, he’s offering a substitute to those who were hoping to see him in New York.
Chlöe Drops The ‘Pray It Away’ Video
It appears that it will be a Bailey sister summer. With Halle Bailey prepping the release of The Little Mermaid and seemingly working on her new music, her older, Chlöe, has popped out with a movie role of her own and a major announcement. After delivering a number of successful pop singles and performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, she set the release date for her debut solo album, In Pieces. The highly-anticipated project is set to drop this March.
Kehlani, Teyana Taylor & Brent Faiyaz To Headline Sol Blume Festival
On Friday, Chlöe and Daniel Caesar dropped new music to set the stage for the forthcoming projects. Not to mention, Ari Lennox also dropped a new visual and kicked off her tour with Alex Vaughn. With that lineup, it’s safe to say fans of R&B already won. However, their winning ways didn’t stop there.
